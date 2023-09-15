KINGSTON, ON, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the LaSalle Causeway will remain open from Monday, September 18, to Wednesday, September 20, from 9:30 am to 3 pm, following the cancellation of a planned closure. The work on the bridge will now take place during a different period. An updated notice to inform users will be published.

