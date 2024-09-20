Canadore's new Sports Dome is officially open

NORTH BAY, ON, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadore College has brought its vision of expanding academic programs, recreation services, and sports delivery to life with the official opening of its new multi-use recreation facility, known affectionately as the Dome, at its Commerce Court Campus."

"This facility is the foundation for expanding academic programming as well as varsity, and recreational sports for all our students," said George Burton, President and CEO. "It is also designed to serve as a community recreation hub, building on other regional sports programs."

Canadore College in North Bay, Ontario celebrates the grand opening of its new Sports Dome. (CNW Group/Canadore College)

"The College is proud to have spearheaded this multi-million-dollar investment, which not only meets our growing academic, sport, and wellness needs but also enhances the broader sports ecosystem of the region," said Burton.

Spanning 85,000 square feet, the Dome supports year-round activities including soccer, golf, baseball, basketball, tennis, volleyball, dry land training, and sport conditioning. Designed in collaboration with community user groups, the facility meets the long-standing demand for covered turf and hard-court surfaces in the area. A 6,200 square foot clubhouse is attached and provides change rooms, reception, and dedicated instructional/meeting space. The complex will create additional opportunities for the College and the region and can double as the largest event space in the area to help attract sport and other tourism to the region.

"This new facility will be a wonderful asset to the College and the student experience," said Jolene Carter, Canadore Student Council President. "This new structure will allow individuals to focus on their physical health and well-being. On behalf of all the students, I would like to thank Canadore College for initiating this substantial project, which will benefit the community as a whole."

The community is invited to an open house from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. tonight at the Commerce Court Campus, 60 Commerce Court North Bay.

Canadore College trains people through applied learning, leadership, and innovation. It provides access to over 80 full-time quality programs and has outstanding faculty and provides success services to students from nearly 400 Canadian communities and 25 international countries. The College, its students, and alumni add $402.5 million to the Nipissing Parry Sound service area economy. Approximately 1,000 students graduate from Canadore each year, and they join 70,000 alumni working across the globe. Canadore receives less than 50 per cent of its traditional funding from the provincial Ministry of Colleges and Universities and relies on its own innovation and entrepreneurial endeavours and generous donors for the balance.

