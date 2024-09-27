Canadore College opens up the world of eVehicles, sustainable energy, and critical minerals to secondary school students

"It's crucial that young people across Ontario, especially those from Indigenous communities and underrepresented groups, are made aware of the rewarding career opportunities available in the critical minerals sector," said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "From mining to manufacturing, the Regional Future Workforce – Critical Minerals Pilot Program has provided the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in these high-demand fields. I commend OVIN for their dedication to ensuring that our province's supply chain is supported by a diverse and skilled workforce, prepared to drive Ontario's transition to an electric and sustainable future."

"This funding provided Canadore College the opportunity to introduce students to the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the evolving automotive and mobility industries," said Brad Gavan, Director, ICAMP, Corporate, Community & Alumni Partnership.

"Ontario is the only jurisdiction in the western hemisphere with all of the critical minerals required to build electric vehicle batteries," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "As we look towards the future and continue to position Ontario as a top tier destination for investment, the Regional Future Workforce Critical Minerals Pilot Program will serve as a foundation for advancing workforce opportunities across the automotive, mobility, and clean technology sectors. We congratulate OVIN on the launch of this initiative and look forward to seeing their efforts boost our province's end-to-end vehicle supply chain."

By combining technical skills, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, and skilled trades training with hands-on industry experience, students gained the knowledge and expertise necessary to thrive in the rapidly changing automotive and mobility sectors.

The workshops included critical minerals, EV battery materials and testing, and Canadore's Motive Power Zero Emission Training Centre. They were conducted by automotive, electrical, and innovation experts at Canadore College, within ICAMP, and staff from Miller Technology, a North Bay company that develops advanced technologies for contemporary mining operations. As part of the Canadore/ICAMP experience, students discussed what is required in a functional eVehicle as they assembled a functional eVehicle model.

"Careers in STEM fields, as well as in skilled trades, are in high demand and often underexplored," said Sylvain Vachon, Vice-Principal of the Student Success Team and Lead in Experiential Learning at Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord. "As educators, it is crucial to expose students to these growing career paths, helping them to better understand opportunities available while fostering a lasting interest in careers they might not have otherwise considered."

"This experience empowers students to make informed decisions about their future. Careers in electric vehicles (EV) are rapidly expanding as the world shifts towards sustainable energy solutions. By exploring cutting-edge EV technologies during the workshop, Franco-Nord students gained valuable insights into this innovative field, which combines both STEM knowledge and skilled trade expertise, opening a range of exciting career possibilities in the EV industry," said Vachon.

"ICAMP engaged the school students to learn more about critical minerals and electric vehicles," said George Burton, Canadore President and CEO. "Canadore will play a critical role in filling the growing workforce demands and opportunities within Ontario's critical minerals, electrical vehicles, and advanced manufacturing sectors. These students now know what Canadore can offer them in terms of career preparation."

"Ontario is leading the charge towards an electric future, one that is built on two strong foundations: the province's wealth of critical minerals in Northern Ontario, and its highly skilled, diverse and future-ready workforce that is primed to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the automotive and mobility sector," said Raed Kadri, Head of OVIN. "Through key workforce development initiatives that engage talent from across the province, Ontario is empowering the current and future generations of the workforce to power the province's shift to electrification and reinforce our position as the world's foremost automotive and mobility jurisdiction."

Canadore College trains people through applied learning, leadership, and innovation. It provides access to over 80 full-time quality programs and has outstanding faculty and provides success services to students from nearly 400 Canadian communities and 25 international countries. The College, its students, and alumni add $402.5 million to the Nipissing Parry Sound service area economy. Approximately 1,000 students graduate from Canadore each year, and they join 70,000 alumni working across the globe. Canadore receives less than 50 per cent of its traditional funding from the provincial Ministry of Colleges and Universities and relies on its own innovation and entrepreneurial endeavours and generous donors for the balance.

SOURCE Canadore College

For more information contact: Cindy Males, Public Relations and Communications Specialist, 705-475-2538, [email protected]