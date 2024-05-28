Canadore College applauds its Skills Ontario winners

NORTH BAY, ON, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadore College traditionally fares very well at the annual Skills Ontario competition, and 2024 has been no exception. Three Canadore students competed this year; two of them brought home medals.

The Skills Ontario competition allows students to compete in more than 70 categories including aviation and culinary arts. The students demonstrate many of the key skills they will need to be successful in their chosen careers.

The Skills Ontario competition allows students to compete in more than 70 categories including aviation and culinary arts. The students demonstrate many of the key skills they will need to be successful in their chosen careers.

This is the first year Canadore participated in the Mechanical Engineering CAD competition. Third-year student Charles Henhoeffner received the silver medal.

Banners representing past wins hang at the College's Aviation Campus. Thanks to Megan Schoon, a student in the two-year Aircraft Maintenance program, another banner will go up this year to declare her bronze medal.

"We are very proud of the students who step onto the provincial stage every year to display what they've learned at Canadore," said George Burton, President and CEO. "Our students learn the latest skills necessary to work in the trades they're studying for. Canadore's programs promote the practical skills employers demand. Congratulations to Megan and Charles and thank you for representing Canadore so well."

