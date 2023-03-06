VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - With the cost of food soaring, the National Zero Waste Council and Love Food Hate Waste Canada are here to help people save money and time by reducing food waste during Food Waste Action Week, which runs from March 6 to 12.

The average Canadian household throws away $1,300 of edible food per year – the equivalent of 4.5 meals per week.

"At a time when food costs are higher than ever, Canadians are seeking more ways to use up items in their fridges and pantries or make those products last longer," said Craig Hodge, Chair of the National Zero Waste Council. "We are excited to join forces with organizations around the world for the second annual global Food Waste Action Week, because every victory — big or small — adds up."

Sixty-three per cent of the food Canadian households waste is considered "avoidable," meaning it was edible at some point prior to being thrown away or composted.

In Canada, avoidable food waste adds up to 2.3 million tonnes per year, costing the equivalent of more than $20 billion. All types of food are wasted, but the most common by weight are vegetables then fruit, followed by cooked leftovers, breads, baked goods, dairy, and eggs.

This year's campaign has the goal of driving home the message "Win. Don't Bin. Save money and time by making the most of the food you buy." The first Food Waste Action Week was launched in the United Kingdom in 2021 by WRAP UK, and has since been supported by the National Zero Waste Council and Love Food Hate Waste Canada, alongside other global and national partners, all working collaboratively in the fight against food waste.

Food-saving tips for leftovers:

1. Plan for the right amount. Instead of leaving leftovers to chance, be strategic about them when meal planning. Plan a meal dedicated to using up leftovers.

2. Simply reheat. The easiest way to use up leftovers is to simply reheat them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

3. Repurpose into something new. Get creative and turn your leftovers into new meal ideas.

4. Store well for best results. Proper storage is key to keeping leftovers fresh and safe to eat.

5. Freeze for the future. If you can't eat them right away, freeze leftovers.

Partner Quotes

"We all have a role to play to reduce food waste all year long. The Love Food Hate Waste campaign offers simple and relevant ways to change our daily habits. Reducing waste at home leads to many benefits, such as saving money, reducing waste disposal, and better preserving our resources." Sonia Gagné, President and Chief Executive Officer of RECYC-QUÉBEC

"With rising food prices, the escalating food insecurity crisis, and the social, economic and environmental impact of edible food going to landfills instead of families, LFHW is a timely and important program right now and communities across Alberta, and all of Canada, can benefit by participating." Christina Seidel, Executive Director, Recycling Council of Alberta

"We are pleased to participate in Food Waste Action Week again this year to help increase awareness about how and why residents should reduce food waste at home. Reducing food waste is part of the City of Toronto's Long Term Waste Management Strategy and it's a win-win for everyone. Not only does it save money, it's a positive action that helps the environment." Matt Keliher, General Manager, Solid Waste Management Services, City of Toronto

About Love Food Hate Waste Canada

Love Food Hate Waste Canada is Canada's leading resource to prevent household food waste – helping Canadians make their food go further and waste less by offering simple and actionable tips. Love Food Hate Waste Canada is led and delivered by the National Zero Waste Council, in collaboration with the following campaign partners: The City of Toronto, City of Vancouver, City of Winnipeg, RECYC-QUÉBEC, the Recycling Council of Alberta, the Capital Regional District, Metro Vancouver, and major Canadian food retailer, Walmart Canada. www.lovefoodhatewaste.ca

About the National Zero Waste Council

The National Zero Waste Council, an initiative of Metro Vancouver, is leading Canada's transition to a circular economy by bringing together governments, businesses and NGOs to advance a waste prevention agenda that maximizes economic opportunities for the benefit of all Canadians. The Council has been leading on food loss and waste prevention since 2012 through changes in policy and behaviour, as well as the adoption of best practices. A Food Loss and Waste Strategy for Canada prioritizes actions for governments, businesses, and community organizations. www.nzwc.ca

