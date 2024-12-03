Reuse Systems Work: Tapping the Economic Power of Reusable Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - New case study research from the National Zero Waste Council demonstrates that reuse systems can be better for the environment than single-use models and carry economic potential as Canadian businesses capitalize on consumer desire for reusable packaging.

"We're seeing that reuse systems are both practically feasible and economically viable," said Craig Hodge, Chair of the National Zero Waste Council. "Consumers are increasingly seeking reusable alternatives, and governments at all levels are reevaluating their procurement policies and waste reduction strategies. Today, Canadian businesses have incredible opportunities if they can meet this growing demand."

From stadiums and shopping centres to the home kitchen, consumers are embracing businesses that make reuse convenient and accessible. Companies like Friendlier, Soapstand, CHEP, TURN, and Fresh Prep prove that reusable packaging systems not only reduce waste but can offer long-term cost savings for both businesses and consumers, which is particularly relevant as households look to manage expenses during the holiday season.

"As consumers increasingly seek alternatives to single-use items and overconsumption, these case studies provide a guide for businesses looking to capitalize on the growing reuse economy," said Pete Fry, Chair of NZWC's Reuse Working Group. "We hope to inspire policymakers who are looking to achieve waste-reduction targets and better manage costs through government procurement policies."

Key findings show that reuse systems can:

Reduce waste management costs

Create new revenue opportunities

Significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to disposable, compostable, and recyclable single-use items

Meet growing consumer demand for reusable solutions

Help organizations position themselves as leaders in the circular economy

Successful implementations highlighted in the case studies include Friendlier's reusable container program, which has helped over 200 food service locations eliminate single-use packaging and save 200,000 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions since 2019. Meanwhile, meal kit provider Fresh Prep has responded to consumer demand by introducing zero waste kits at no extra charge, addressing the 68 per cent of customers who cite excessive packaging as their reason for abandoning traditional meal kit services. On the business-to-business front, CHEP's circular supply network for pallets serves manufacturers and retailers, and in 2023 alone prevented 1.2 million tonnes of waste.

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's recent report on reuse, transitioning from single-use to reuse models could cut the amount of plastic that makes its way into the ocean by over 20 per cent by 2040.

The National Zero Waste Council case studies are available here.

About the National Zero Waste Council

The National Zero Waste Council, an initiative of Metro Vancouver, is leading Canada's transition to a circular economy by bringing together governments, businesses and NGOs to advance a waste prevention agenda that maximizes economic opportunities for the benefit of all Canadians. The Council has been leading on waste prevention since 2012 through changes in policy and behaviour, as well as the adoption of best practices.

nzwc.ca

SOURCE National Zero Waste Council