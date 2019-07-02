Canadians to benefit from new and expanded air transport agreements with Ecuador, Tunisia and Grenada

OTTAWA, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - From visiting friends and family to getting goods to markets around the world, Canadians rely on a robust aviation industry with diverse international air services. Expanding Canada's existing air transport relationships allows airlines to introduce more flight options and routes which benefits passengers and businesses by providing greater choice and convenience.

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced that Canada has successfully concluded new and expanded air transport agreements with Ecuador, Tunisia and Grenada.

The expanded air transport agreement with Ecuador allows designated airlines to operate more passenger and cargo flights per week to and from Canada. The agreement also allows designated airlines to serve any city in the other country's territory.

Similarly, the expanded air transport agreement with Tunisia allows designated airlines to operate more scheduled flights per week between Canada and Tunisia.

The new agreement with Grenada is an Open Skies-type agreement, which allows an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights between Canada and Grenada.

These new and expanded agreements take effect immediately.

Quotes

"We are pleased to develop new air transport relationships and expand existing ones with our partner countries around the world. These new and expanded agreements provide air carriers with additional flexibility to serve these growing markets, which is good news for travellers, shippers, and the air transport and tourism industries."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"Diversifying access to new markets is a priority for Canada. Air agreements are great tools that support business expansions and trade diversification, creating better opportunities and jobs for all Canadians."

The Honourable Jim Carr

Minister of International Trade Diversification

Quick Facts

These new and expanded air transport agreements were reached under Canada's Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services.

Under the Blue Sky Policy, the Government of Canada has concluded new or expanded air transport agreements covering 106 countries.

