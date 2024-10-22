World Premiere: Experts Measure and Publish the Humanity Index

QUEBEC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - In a world-first, a team of experts has measured the humanity of a population with the launch of the Canadian Humanity Index. This study provides fresh insight on how Canadians perceive their society's role in shaping the overall well-being of humanity. The results show that the perception Canadians have on their own humanity is low, at just 61.3 out of 100, revealing concerns about social inequalities, a decline in institutional trust, and a weakening of fundamental human values.

Dissonance

Made in collaboration with the research firm Léger, the survey revealed a striking 16-point gap between how Canadians see their own humanity and how they see the humanistic behaviour of their society. While they rate society's humanity relatively low at 61.3, they view their own humanity much more favourably, with a score of 77.6. This disparity suggests that while Canadians feel they are individually upholding humanistic values, they believe that the larger social systems and structures are failing to meet the same standard.

Regional Differences

The perception of humanity varied significantly all across Canada. Quebec residents had the most positive view of their society's humanity, rating it 66.0, while Alberta had the most critical view, with a score of just 56.5. Below is a region-by-region breakdown:

Quebec : 66 / 100 British Columbian: 61.3 / 100 Ontario : 60.3 / 100 Maritime Provinces: 60 / 100 Prairies: 59.5 / 100 Alberta : 56.5 / 100

Dimensions: Influence & Scores

The Humanity Index consists of 14 core dimensions representing humanistic ideals, with participants evaluating how much each dimension impacts and shapes society. The dimensions were then ranked according to their perceived impact and significance. Below is the ranking, from most to least influential:

Generosity Democracy Engagement and Involvement Truth Openness and Tolerance Freedom of Expression Optimism and Trust Culture Workplace Interactions Social Peace Gender Equality Environment Justice Equity

Generosity and democracy stand out as core values in Canadian society, offering key pathways to strengthen social cohesion. However, when examining the participants' ratings for each dimension, there is a noticeable shift in the overall rankings.

Gender Equality (66.3) Openness and Tolerance (65.3) Working Relationships (63.6) Democracy (63.0) Culture (62.9) Optimism and Trust (62.8) Engagement and Involvement (61.2) Freedom of Expression (61.2) Generosity (60.7) Social Peace (59.9) Truth (58.9) Environment (58.4) Justice (56.6) Equity (53.7)

Notably, dimensions such as equity, justice, and environmental protection show both low impact and low scores, underscoring structural challenges that must be addressed to foster a more just, inclusive, and sustainable society.

"The inaugural Humanity Index provides us with a clear understanding of where we currently stand in terms of our collective humanity, and the key dimensions that shape it. Although the results are lower than expected, the focus should be on where we aspire to go from here. Since society is a reflection of its individuals, even small, everyday actions can contribute to improving the Humanity. We've outlined a list of these actions on our website, and we encourage everyone to get involved."

– Pierre Côté, Founder of the Humanity Index

For more information, visit: indicedhumanite.ca

About the Humanity Index

The Humanity Index gauges how Canadians perceive the level of humanity within their society. Created by Pierre Côté in partnership with researchers at Léger, the Index evaluates humanity through the 14 key dimensions that define it. The purpose is to make the concept of humanity more practicable, to increase public awareness, and promote more humanistic behaviours. Published annually, the Index allows Canadians to monitor progress and observe changes over time.

