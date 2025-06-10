Canada's Humanity Index Falls into the Red Zone

Quebec Drops from First to Last in the Country

QUEBEC CITY, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The perceived humanity in our society is declining. The Humanity Index, a citizen-driven barometer that measures perceptions of humanity within society, shows an alarming drop. In just eight months, from August 2024 to April 2025, the average score given by Canadians to their society's humanity fell from 64.9 to 59.1 out of 100 — crossing into the red zone, a symbolic threshold of societal well-being.

Created to assess how citizens perceive social climate, kindness, solidarity, and dignity in their daily lives, the Index reveals a troubling reality: across the country, people believe our society is becoming less humane.

"What we're measuring here is a loss of collective values. Less solidarity, less kindness, more indifference. The drop in the Index is not just a number — it reflects a growing social unease,"

says Pierre Côté, founder and CEO of the Humanity Index.

Quebec: From First to Last

While the decline is nationwide, the most dramatic drop occurred in Quebec, where the Index plunged by 9.6 points, from 68.0 to 58.4. The province, which held the top position in August 2024, now ranks last in the country.

Maritime Provinces: The Only Ones Above the Line

The Atlantic provinces are the only region in Canada where the evaluation of societal humanity remains above the 60-point pass threshold (61.7).

Widening Gap Between Personal and Collective Humanity

Provinces HI april 2025 HI august 2024 Change Atlantic 61,7 64,8 - 3,1 points BC 59,3 64,0 - 4,7 points Ontario 59,2 64,4 - 5,3 points Man/Sask 58,8 63,8 - 5,0 points Alberta 58,7 61,8 - 3,1 points Quebec 58,4 68,0 - 9,6 points

Canadians continue to view their personal humanity positively (75.1 out of 100), but this score has also declined (–2.5 points). The gap between personal and societal perception has now reached 15.8 points, exposing a deep divide between how individuals view themselves versus their society.

Women, Men, Generations: Persistent Gaps

Women are more critical of society ( 58.8 ) than men ( 59.3 ), but rate their personal humanity higher ( 77.3 vs. 72.9 ).

are more critical of society ( ) than ( ), but rate their higher ( ). People aged 55 and over remain the most confident in both societal and personal humanity.

About the Humanity Index

The Humanity Index is a citizen initiative that measures how humanity is perceived in society. It is based on surveys conducted with a broad sample of the Canadian population. This edition is based on a survey carried out by Léger in April 2025, involving 35,353 respondents across the country.

