Canadians recognized for their dedication to Veterans

Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation presented to 10 recipients from the Atlantic provinces

HALIFAX, 4 July, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians from coast to coast provide outstanding volunteer service to Veterans, their communities and their country. Since 2002, more than 1,050 Canadians have been formally recognized with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation for their service to Veterans. Every province and territory has had at least one of its residents awarded a Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to 10 recipients from across Atlantic Canada, to recognize their distinguished contributions to Veterans' well-being and their commitment to remembrance:

David Flannigan , Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador

and J. Gaylord Kingston , Halifax, Nova Scotia

Janet Gorman , Windsor Junction, Nova Scotia

LeRoy Gamble , Summerside , Prince Edward Island

, Prince Edward Island Maureen Simon , Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador

and Steven St. Amant , Boutliers, Nova Scotia

Boutliers, Nova Scotia Todd Brayman , Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia

Victor Gorman , Windsor Junction , Nova Scotia

, Nova Scotia Wayne Miller , Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador

and William "Bill" Coultas , St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

The Commendation is awarded annually to exceptional Canadians who have contributed in a distinguished manner to the care and well-being of Veterans and/or to the remembrance of the contributions, sacrifices and achievements of Veterans.

Quotes

"I am very pleased to present these Commendations to these 10 Canadians, from across the Atlantic provinces, who are committed to improving the well-being of Veterans and ensuring the continued commemoration of their sacrifices and achievements. These Commendations serve as thanks for all that you have done, and continue to do, for Canadian Veterans and their families."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation was created in 2001 by Warrant of the Governor General and with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Recipients can be nominated by peers, family members or other Veterans.

The Commendation is intended primarily for Veterans, but may be awarded to non-Veterans.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy— a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war— with the Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

