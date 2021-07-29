Canadians' optimism about their investments continues to climb - and confidence increased if they met with their advisor

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Results of the Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment survey, released today, indicate that investors' optimism has increased significantly since early in the pandemic, particularly among Canadians who have met with an advisor.

The Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment Index, which measures investors' optimism based on the survey, continues to trend higher since the Index was last published. The Index rose to 126 in May 2021 from 117 in November 2020 and 100 in May 2020. Significantly more Canadians who met with an advisor in the past six months said their advisor makes them feel confident about their financial situation, compared with those who did not meet with their advisor (87% vs 74%).

"These results continue to reinforce that regular meetings with financial advisors significantly improve investors' confidence levels. Especially, in an environment as uncertain as a pandemic, the value of advice prevails," says Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada).

The survey also finds that among those who met with their advisor in the past six months:

85% say their advisor keeps them on track to meet their goals regardless of market changes

85% are satisfied with how their advisor has communicated with them

Investors could benefit from further financial advice in some areas. Just under 30% of Canadians have a detailed written financial plan, for example, and more than half of those surveyed (58%) would like additional assistance from their advisor to feel more confident.

"Our purpose is to enrich our clients' financial futures with outstanding investment solutions delivered in partnership with comprehensive wealth advice. This rings true in the hearts and minds of Canadian investors, as the survey results attest, and we will be encouraged to see the level of advice Canadians receive continue to deepen and grow," adds Mr. Kerr.

About the Investor Sentiment Survey

The Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment survey was conducted by Environics Research May 1-5, 2021. The online survey included 1,040 Canadians, 25 years of age or older with household investable assets of $25,000 or more and who participate in investments decisions for their household. The data was weighted by age, gender and region and household investable assets to reflect the population.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at April 30, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

