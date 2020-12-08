The MS One to One® Canada Patient App connects patients to peer support and reliable information during the pandemic

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canadians prepare for the winter months ahead and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit day-to-day activities, those with chronic illnesses like multiple sclerosis (MS) are finding relief and connection through a dedicated social media community and adopting new digital health technology.

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world, with an estimated 77,000 Canadians diagnosed with the disease. A recent global survey conducted on behalf of Sanofi Genzyme, the COVID-19 MS Impact Survey, revealed that three in four respondents living with MS felt the pandemic has made them more concerned about their health and well-being, and one in three cited having reduced or no access to the support services they need.

Developed and launched by Sanofi Genzyme Canada and Curatio, the MS One to One® Canada Patient App provides a private online community for Canadians living with MS to connect and support each other. The app became an important tool for patients once restrictions due to the pandemic became widespread, and saw a 35 per cent increase in users since March.

"Right now, in the current climate of a pandemic, going out and socializing with people is difficult or non-existent. Even though the measures put in place are to help us all stay safe and healthy, it can be very difficult to navigate when you have mobility issues," states Beverly Sudbury who is a member within the MS One to One® Canada Patient App. "Because of this, I have been engaging in more virtual social interactions. The MS One to One® app has become a great way for me to connect with people who understand my disease, my limitations, my concerns, are there to help offer support when I need it and are happy to help celebrate my successes. This has been a key factor in maintaining a healthy mindset during these very difficult times."

The MS One to One® Canada Patient App (available on iOS and Android) offers enhanced support for patients with multiple sclerosis beyond the doctor's office. The app connects patients with peer-to-peer social support, daily wellness trackers, medication reminders, daily mental health check-ins and access to reliable, expert-driven health information.

"At Sanofi Genzyme, we are committed to supporting patients and their full spectrum of needs, and we recognize the significant role that digital health systems can play to support vulnerable populations," says Marissa Poole, Country Chair, Sanofi Canada and General Manager, Sanofi Genzyme Canada. "Human connection is critical to an overall sense of well-being, and the MS One to One® app seamlessly allows for a humanized element to ease isolation and facilitate personal connectivity during challenging times."

