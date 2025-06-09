TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Sanofi Canada today announced the appointment of James Guy as Country Lead, Canada and General Manager, Specialty Care. In this role, Guy will lead Sanofi's Canada Country Council, which manages the operations of the company's three business units and functions. Guy will also head the Specialty Care business unit in Canada.

"This is an exciting time in Sanofi's history, with the potential for our promising pipeline to deliver several scientific breakthroughs that can improve healthcare around the globe. The company is building on this momentum, leveraging next-gen technology and AI, to turn breakthrough science into reality for patients. I feel privileged to be back home in Canada working with our talented teams; I'm confident that their patient-focused approach will deliver new solutions that will continue to benefit Canadian patients."

Guy brings over two decades of pharmaceutical industry experience, including 13 years with Sanofi in global, US, and Canadian leadership roles, most recently as the Immunology Franchise Head in Canada. His prior positions within Sanofi include International Strategic Marketing Director based in the Czech Republic, Respiratory Global Brand Lead based in the US, and Regional Business Director in the US affiliate.

A Canadian citizen, Guy holds a B.Sc. in Applied Chemistry & Biology from Toronto Metropolitan University, an M.Sc. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Bradford (UK), and an MBA from Rutgers University (USA).

With over 2,000 employees across the country, Sanofi's operations in Canada include R&D, Commercial, the country's largest biomanufacturing facility, and an AI Centre of Excellence. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver across the full life sciences value chain within Canada.

As Country Lead, Guy will chair the Canada Country Council, which includes:

General Manager, General Medicine: Adele Fondeux

General Manager, Vaccines: Delphine Lansac

Head, Manufacturing & Supply, Toronto Site Head: Kate Winchester

Chief Financial Officer: Bastian Frehse

Head of People Excellence: Preety Gill

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

In Canada, we employ over 2,000 people and invest 20% of our revenue annually in biopharma research, representing $1.2 billion CAD in R&D over the last decade, creating jobs, business, and opportunity throughout the country. We are the largest biomanufacturing facility in Canada and are on track to deliver over $2 billion in new infrastructure investments by 2028, including two new vaccine manufacturing facilities at our Toronto Campus. For more than 110 years, we have been working in collaborative partnerships with a vast network of healthcare stakeholders and are committed to creating a healthier future in Canada.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

