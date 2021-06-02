The RCMP has been breeding its own horses for over 80 years. In addition to being one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in the country, the breeding program is internationally recognized for producing some of the finest Hanoverian horses in Canada.

Youth aged 14 years old and younger, as well as classes, from across Canada were invited to submit their best names starting with the letter T. A total of nearly 3,300 entries were received from across the country, including over 100 from schools.

This year, the winning names will be given to 14 new foals recently born at the breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario. Among the winning names are two that pay tribute to the lives of famous Canadians. Terry (Fox) is in honour of the humanitarian and cancer research activist of the same name, who passed away 40 years ago this year. Trebek gets his name from long-time Jeopardy! host and proud Canadian Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020.

The 14 winning entries are:

Terry (Fox) – Molly, St. Thomas, ON

– Molly, Trebek – Collin, Charters Settlement, NB

Tango – Leah, Charlottetown , PEI

, PEI Tuque – Madyn, Ottawa, ON

Tunic – Maisie, Conception Bay South, NL

Trooper – Danika, Saskatoon, SK

Tulugaq – Luca, Inuvik, NT

Tempo – Adyia, Duncan, BC

Taco – Lauren, Shilo, MB

Tartan – Delaney, Consort, AB

Tattoo – Victoria , St-Colomban, QC

, True – Mack, Parrsboro, NS

Tuk – William, Haines Junction, YT

Teeka – Mme. Jessica Kieley (Grade 1), Gander, NL (classroom entry from Gander Academy)

Winners will receive a 2021 Musical Ride horseshoe, a picture of the horse they named and a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner.

