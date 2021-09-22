"Canadians have stepped up to do their part to get vaccinated and protect their community. Now, they're working together to spread hope beyond our borders by helping children, families and communities around the world," said David Morley, President & CEO of UNICEF Canada. "As health care and social workers continue to work day and night in low-income countries, they must be vaccinated as soon as possible. Every dollar, every dose counts to help save lives and end the pandemic, everywhere."

Over 86 per cent of eligible Canadians have received at least their first dose, 79 per cent have received their second dose. Countries like Canada, Israel, France, Germany, and the U.K. have pursued booster shots for people who are already fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate in low-income countries is around 2 per cent.

UNICEF is in a race against time to vaccinate as many people globally as possible before more COVID-19 variants emerge. Recent data related to variants of concern shows that unvaccinated individuals in Canada were 36 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.

The #GiveAVax matching fund provides a unique opportunity for people across Canada to help UNICEF deliver life-saving vaccines to unvaccinated health workers and high-risk groups in low-income countries around the world.

As the global leader in vaccine delivery, UNICEF has been tasked by the COVAX Facility with delivering doses of COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the globe. To help achieve this ambitious mission, UNICEF Canada is urgently calling on Canadians who are vaccinated to pay it forward and help reach its $10 million goal, which the Government of Canada will match, to help fully vaccinate 4 million people.

Canadians can donate at www.unicef.ca/GiveAVax or by texting VACCINES to 45678 to donate $10.

QUOTES FROM DONORS TO #GIVEAVAX

"Take the step and ask your local neighbours to support our global neighbours. Ending the pandemic all over the world is within our reach, but it takes rowing together, and all contributing to this global effort." – Amy and Peter, Calgary, AB, who asked for donations to #GiveAVax in lieu of wedding gifts.

"My birthday is coming up on October 8th. As I will be turning 13 years old, I have set a big goal to raise $13,000 to help other people around the world have access to COVID-19 vaccines. By supporting vaccine equity, it will help end COVID-19 for us all to get back to normal. As we have been fortunate to get our vaccines, let's pass that joy on to others." – Carter, Toronto, ON

"Don't think your little amount is not worth it, every little bit helps!" – Reverend Robert Adams, Cornwall, ON, who held a buzz cut fundraiser for #GiveAVax

For more information on these donors, who donated to #GiveAVax through the Love My Neighbour Project, click here.

About UNICEF's role in COVAX

UNICEF is leveraging its experience as the largest single vaccine buyer in the world and working with manufacturers and partners on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine doses, as well as freight, logistics and storage. In collaboration with the PAHO Revolving Fund, UNICEF is leading efforts to procure and supply doses of COVID-19 vaccines for COVAX. In addition, UNICEF, Gavi and WHO are working with governments around the clock to ensure that countries are ready to receive the vaccines, with appropriate cold chain equipment in place and health workers trained to dispense them. UNICEF is also playing a lead role in efforts to foster trust in vaccines, delivering vaccine confidence communications and tracking and addressing misinformation around the world.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canadian Unicef Committee

