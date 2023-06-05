Most parents worry about housing affordability for the next generation, and plan to help their kids make a down payment when the time comes

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - A new CIBC poll finds that despite concerns about affordability, homeownership continues to be an important goal and a great source of pride for Canadians. The homeownership ambition is so important that 63 per cent of those surveyed with children at home say they plan to help their kids with a down payment someday, with 79 per cent citing fears about future home affordability for their children.

Owning a home remains a top goal for many non-homeowners (71 per cent). Most mortgage holders (82 per cent) and renters (64 per cent) are concerned about how inflation and rising rates will affect their ability to make mortgage payments or keep up with rental costs.

"Many Canadians recognize that homeownership could be out of reach for their children, unless they have help with a down payment," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, Financial and Investment Advice, CIBC. "Being able to help your children save for a home is a great gift, however you need to be aware of how it can impact your own finances such as effectively managing your cashflow, paying down your own debt or saving for retirement."

Current homeowners are not looking to move anytime soon

Given the current housing market, 66 per cent of homeowners say they are likely to stay in their home longer than expected, with 40 per cent saying they may consider selling their home when economic conditions stabilize. Only 31 per cent of people polled say they are in their "forever home." Among all homeowners, 30 per cent say they are likely to take advantage of the newly available multi-generational home renovation tax credit over the next five years.

Some homeowners expressed regret about the timing of their house purchase with 37 per cent wishing they had bought their home when mortgage rates were lower and 30 per cent wishing they had sold their home during the recent housing market peak.

The poll found that most recent first-time homebuyers are buying previously owned homes vs. purchasing new builds:

59 per cent purchased a previously owned home (e.g., semi-detached, detached or townhome)

15 per cent purchased a pre-construction home through a builder or contractor

15 per cent purchased a previously owned condominium

7 per cent purchased a pre-construction condominium through a builder or contractor

Prospective homeowners taking action to save for home ownership

Despite these worries, Canadians continue to save for a new home. The most common actions prospective homeowners are taking to afford their home include reducing spending (37 per cent), setting a monthly budget (33 per cent), putting large expenses on hold (31 per cent), adjusting their home-buying expectations (23 per cent), working overtime, or taking extra jobs (22 per cent). Top sources of funding for a down payment include:

55 per cent plan to use funds from a regular savings account

28 per cent plan to use funds from their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)

22 per cent say they will use the proceeds from the sale of their existing home

25 per cent plan to use their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) funds through the Home Buyers' plan

16 per cent plan to receive a gift from a relative

16 per cent plan to receive a loan from a relative

Meanwhile, for those renting many (46 per cent) feel as though they are in a better place to pay their rent than they were a year ago, 64 per cent still worry they will not be able to keep up with future rental costs.

"A trusted advisor will take a holistic view of your finances, help identify your goals and create a realistic plan to help guide you on the path towards achieving your ambitions," added Lucreziano.

