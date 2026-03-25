Members of Triangle Rewards and WestJet Rewards unlock enhanced travel and retail value by linking accounts

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Two trusted Canadian loyalty programs, Triangle Rewards and WestJet Rewards, have teamed up to introduce new ways for millions of Canadians to earn more rewards across travel and everyday shopping.

In just a few clicks, members can now link their WestJet Rewards and Triangle Rewards accounts to spend once and earn twice. From booking flights to changing tires, linked members can earn both WestJet points and Canadian Tire Money on eligible items across participating CTC and WestJet businesses. Linked members who pay with their Triangle credit card or any WestJet RBC® Mastercard‡ credit card will earn even more rewards when shopping with participating CTC and WestJet businesses.

"Canadians are always looking for ways to get more value from the purchases they make every day," said Darryl Jenkins, Executive Vice-President and Chief Development Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation. "By linking Triangle Rewards and WestJet Rewards, our members can now spend once and earn twice, collecting both Canadian Tire Money and WestJet points whether they're shopping for everyday essentials or planning their next trip."

"Together, WestJet Rewards and Triangle Rewards are making it easier for Canadians to earn more and enjoy greater choice," said John Weatherill, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet Group. "By enabling members with linked accounts to stack their earn at the stores they know and love, we are getting Canadians closer to their next dream vacation faster."

Turn everyday spending into a vacation

From tires and workwear to party supplies and sporting equipment, members with linked accounts will unlock more rewards on everyday purchases. Linked members earn WestJet points on top of Canadian Tire Money on qualifying purchases at participating stores including Canadian Tire, SportChek and Mark's. For the full list of participating stores, visit: triangle.ca/westjet.

Everyday rewards arrive faster with WestJet

When booking flights on WestJet.com or through the WestJet app, members with linked accounts earn Canadian Tire Money on top of WestJet points on flights, vacation packages and travel extras such as baggage fees and seat selection.

Linked members can also convert their WestJet points into Canadian Tire Money to put towards retail purchases.

FRANK takes flight with WestJet

In celebration of the partnership between Triangle Rewards and WestJet Rewards, a selection of FRANK snacks, a fan favourite at Canadian Tire, will be served complimentary onboard WestJet flights.

For more information on linking and full linked member benefits, please visit triangle.ca/westjet or westjet.ca/triangle.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are

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About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces – employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program – a linchpin of CTC's customer-driven strategy. With more than 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

Follow Triangle Rewards on Instagram at www.instagram.com/trianglerewards

For more information:

Canadian Tire Corporation: [email protected] 416-480-8453

WestJet: [email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited