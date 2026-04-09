Building on strong customer demand and rapid sell-through of last year's limited holiday collection, this new assortment represents the next chapter for the Stripes, bringing the brand into more moments of everyday Canadian life. The collection demonstrates the growing strength of CTC's owned brands portfolio following its acquisition of select Hudson's Bay Company brand assets.

The Hudson's Bay Stripes Summer '26 Collection features the iconic multicolour stripe design.

A Canadian icon, reimagined for summer living

Designed for the moments Canadians wait for all year, the Hudson's Bay Stripes Summer '26 Collection blends timeless favourites with new seasonal pieces built for life outdoors.

The collection includes a range of outdoor living, beach, and entertaining essentials, from a pickleball set for casual play to a cedar strip canoe made in Canada, crafted for time on the water. These new additions sit alongside iconic classics like the Hudson's Bay Point Blanket and everyday tote.

Across the collection, CTC has worked with existing vendors and new partners to maintain the quality and craftsmanship Canadians expect from Hudson's Bay Stripes. Several items in the assortment are made in Canada, including the Muskoka chair, canoe, and decorative paddle, with the collection curated and styled by CTC teams to uphold the integrity of the Stripes as the brand evolves.

Building on momentum

"The response from Canadians to the return of the Stripes exceeded our expectations, and this collection is about building on that momentum in a way that feels natural for how Canadians live, especially in the summer," said Eva Salem, SVP, Marketing and Brand, Canadian Tire Corporation.

"This is the first time we're bringing forward a full seasonal assortment, and it reflects the opportunity we see to continue to grow the portfolio of iconic brands we own and design. We're expanding the Stripes into more everyday moments, from the beach to the backyard, while staying true to what has made this brand so meaningful to Canadians."

Following CTC's 2025 acquisition of select Hudson's Bay Company intellectual property and the successful holiday capsule launch, the Summer '26 Collection represents the first full seasonal assortment developed and brought to market by CTC teams. For the first time, products will also be available at select Mark's locations, giving customers more ways to shop the collection.

The launch reflects CTC's continued focus on growing its owned brands portfolio and strengthening its connection with customers through iconic Canadian brands. Hudson's Bay Stripes joins many owned brands across the Company, including NOMA, CANVAS and Sherwood, as the newest addition under CTC's stewardship.

Where to buy

The Hudson's Bay Stripes Summer '26 Collection will be available beginning May 1:

In Canadian Tire stores across Canada.

Online at canadiantire.ca .

. For the first time, select Stripes products will be available at select Mark's stores, and online at marks.com.

Product availability and assortment will vary by location.

For more information, visit https://www.canadiantire.ca/en/inspiration/hudsonsbay.html.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Hudson's Bay Stripes Summer '26 Collection launch?

The collection launches May 1, 2026.

Where can I buy Hudson's Bay Stripes products?

The collection will be available at Canadian Tire stores across Canada and online, with select items also available at select Mark's locations, and at marks.com.

What products are included in the Summer '26 collection?

The 32-piece collection includes outdoor furniture, beach essentials, games, entertaining items, and iconic products like the Hudson's Bay Point Blanket, as well as a cedar strip canoe made in Canada.

Are any products in the collection made in Canada?

Yes. The collection features made in Canada products, including a cedar strip canoe, a Muskoka chair, and a decorative paddle, alongside newly designed items such as outdoor toss cushions.

What is the Hudson's Bay Stripes collection?

It is a collection of products featuring the iconic multicolour stripe design, created by the Hudson's Bay Company.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces – employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; and SportChek, Pro Hockey Life, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear, gear, and hockey expertise. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program – a linchpin of CTC's customer-driven strategy. With more than 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

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SOURCE Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited