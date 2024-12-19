Walmart Canada to match in-store kettle donations up to $100,000

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - In collaboration with Walmart Canada, the 15th annual "Fill the Kettle Day" will play an instrumental role in ensuring the immediate needs of struggling Canadians are met during the festive season.

During Fill the Kettle Day on Saturday, December 21, Walmart Canada will generously match donations made by individuals to Salvation Army Christmas kettles in participating Walmart Canada stores nationwide, up to a maximum of $100,000.

Walmart Canada to match donations collected in Christmas pots placed in its stores up to $100,000 (CNW Group/The Salvation Army)

"Every day, more Canadians are struggling with tough decisions," says Lieut.-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications. "A recent survey by The Salvation Army found that one in four parents ate less so their children or family members could eat. People across the country are facing impossible choices. With generous donors, supporters and partners such as Walmart Canada, The Salvation Army can be their answer and give hope to vulnerable people when it matters most."

Since 2007, Walmart Canada and its customers have contributed over $44 million to The Salvation Army. This holiday season, Walmart Canada has already donated more than $55,000 to CTV Toy Mountain in Toronto, Ottawa and Winnipeg, assisting The Salvation Army in procuring new toys for distribution to children in need this Christmas.

"Walmart Canada takes great pride in helping people live better, which is why we're very proud to support The Salvation Army every year," says Rob Nicol, vice president communications and corporate affairs, Walmart Canada. "The Salvation Army does an incredible job bringing Christmas cheer and hope to Canadians in need. Fill the Kettle Day will get everyone in the giving spirit to help The Salvation Army hit their fundraising goal this holiday season."

With a national fundraising goal of $22 million, the Christmas Kettle Campaign supports programs and services in 400 communities across the country. Last year, more than three million visits were made to The Salvation Army for assistance.

When you donate to a Christmas kettle, funds raised stay in the local community to give help and hope at Christmastime and throughout the year. From substance-use recovery and housing supports to life-skills training and emergency disaster services, Canadians are breaking the cycle of poverty and looking to a future filled with peace and security.

"Your generosity on Fill the Kettle Day will alleviate the daily burdens faced by those striving to make ends meet," says Lieut.-Colonel Murray. "Together we can provide encouragement to those affected by poverty and help them overcome obstacles and achieve goals."

The Salvation Army expresses deep gratitude for compassionate donors, supporters and partners like Walmart Canada for their desire to help struggling Canadians experience a season of hope and assistance.

With growing concerns among Canadians about meeting basic needs, you can make a lasting impact in your community. We urge you to donate to a Christmas kettle, which also offers a tap-and-go option, online at SalvationArmy.ca or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army, an international Christian organization, commenced its work in Canada in 1882 and has since evolved into one of the country's largest direct providers of social services. Operating in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries worldwide, The Salvation Army Canada extends hope and support to vulnerable populations.

