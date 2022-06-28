Canadians are keen for a summer vacation but rising costs cause concern for travel plans: CIBC Poll

57 per cent of Canadians say travel is an essential aspect of their overall mental health

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - With pandemic travel restrictions largely in the rear-view mirror, a new CIBC polls finds that a majority of Canadians (63 per cent) are ready and excited for travel again. However, some vacation plans remain uncertain with three quarters of Canadians (75 per cent) indicating they are very concerned about the cost of travel due to inflationary pressures.

The survey also found that most Canadians agree travel is essential for their mental health (57 per cent). Among those with travel intentions for this summer (36 per cent), half (50 per cent) are planning a road trip within Canada this summer while 38 per cent are planning budget friendly vacations. Additionally, many (42 per cent) are unsure about the total amount of money they want to spend on summer travel this year.

Top Summer Travel Plans, among Canadians who say they intend to travel this summer:

50 per cent are planning a road trip within the country

23 per cent are taking a trip within Canada involving a domestic flight

20 per cent are planning a camping or RVing trip

18 per cent are planning on international travel to a country other than the U.S.

16 per cent plan to book a rental cottage

"Canadians told us earlier this year they are prioritizing their wellbeing, so it's not surprising to see travel included as a key component of overall wellness," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, CIBC Financial and Investment Advice. "However, as costs have increased, it's important to keep a keen eye on budgets and explore ways to lower expenses, wherever possible, when planning trips."

With travel largely restricted over the course of the pandemic, many Canadians have been busy accumulating travel rewards points, with Canadians reporting they have accumulated total of 55,700 points on average on their travel rewards cards. Despite the large number of points, many (66 per cent) say they plan to dip into their personal savings to pay for their summer vacation, while a third (33 per cent) of respondents said they will not be traveling at all this summer because rising prices are making travel prohibitive.

"With the average roundtrip short haul flight starting as low as 10,000 Aventura points, travel rewards can be a good option to help offset many of the costs associated with a summer vacation including accommodations or flights" added Ms. Lucreziano.

Other Poll Key Findings:

62 per cent of Canadians would be more inclined to travel within their province if they received a tax credit for their vacation

63 per cent of Canadians are comfortable traveling internationally to the U.S. by vehicle

42 per cent of Canadians say they would be open to extending their vacation to work elsewhere in the world, if they could do so remotely

These are some of the findings from a study released by Maru Public Opinion undertaken by its sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue on May 17-19, 2022, among a random selection of 1,524 Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists. The results were weighted by education, age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

