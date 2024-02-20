Canadians aged 50+ significantly underestimate their shingles risks and have misconceptions about severity, transmission and prevention

Only 9% Canadians aged 50 and older fully understand the incidence of developing shingles, with 72% greatly underestimating or declaring not knowing their risk of developing the disease

1 in 2 (49%) Canadians aged 50+ are unaware that the risk of developing shingles is influenced by age

41% of Canadians aged 50+ wrongly believe that shingles can be caught from someone with shingles

MISSISSAUGA ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - A new national Leger survey1 of Canadians aged 50 and older reveals general misconceptions about shingles among this at-risk population, despite the fact that 8 in 10 (82%) say they are familiar with the disease.

Shingles typically presents as a rash, with painful blisters, described as aching, burning, stabbing or shock-like pain, across the chest, abdomen, or face.2 5-30% of people who develop shingles can also experience post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN),3 a long-lasting nerve pain that can last weeks or months and can occasionally persist for several years.3 However, the survey reveals that 1 in 5 (19%) respondents believe shingles is harmless, just a rash, or has no potential long-term effects.

The survey results also showed that Canadians aged 50 and older greatly underestimate their risk of developing shingles. According to the survey, less than 10% know that 1 in 3 adults 50 years and older will develop shingles in their lifetime,2 while 72% either declare not knowing or incorrectly believe that the risk of developing the disease is significantly less: at 1 in 1,000 or 1 in 100.

"Shingles is a prevalent, viral infection impacting a large portion of our older Canadian demographic and the findings of the survey are troubling", says Marni Freeman, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada. "With Canadians aged 50 and older adding-up to over 15 million and representing almost 40% of the population,4 the need for improved shingles awareness among older adults is critical to help limit the burden of this disease and its potential complications on individuals, their family and caregivers, as well as our healthcare system."

As we age, so does our immune system. While 87% of those polled state they understand how their body's immune system works, 1 in 2 (49%) are unaware that the risk of developing shingles is influenced by age. In fact, not only does the immune system naturally weaken as we get older, decreasing our ability to fight off infections and thus increasing the risk of developing shingles,5 but by the age of 85 the incidence of developing shingles reaches 1 in 2.6

Transmission is another aspect of the disease that is ill-understood by older Canadians. 2 in 3 (64%) surveyed believe that shingles is a little, somewhat, or very contagious, 41% think that one can catch shingles from someone with shingles, and 33% state that shingles can be caught from someone with chickenpox. In reality, one cannot develop shingles from someone with shingles or chickenpox. Shingles is the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus, which lies dormant in nerve cells following a chickenpox infection. Reactivation of the virus, which presents as shingles, can occur years after the initial infection when the immune system has been weakened, either due to age, stress, or certain health conditions or medications.7

In addition to the above findings, the Leger survey uncovered that 1 in 5 (19%) Canadians 50+ think there are no effective methods to prevent shingles and that more than 1 in 2 (54%) admitted they have not had a conversation about shingles with a healthcare professional over the past five years. Hence, GSK invites both patients and healthcare professionals to talk about shingles.

About shingles

Shingles is the common name for herpes zoster, an infection that shows up as a painful skin rash with blisters. It is caused by the varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox.2 Anybody who has had chickenpox – that is over 90% of adult Canadians – can get shingles.8 After an individual recovers from chickenpox, the virus stays in their nerves, where it "sleeps" without causing any symptoms. Years later, the virus can become active again ("wake up") and cause shingles. This usually happens when the immune system has been weakened, either due to age, stress, or certain health conditions or medications.7

Shingles symptoms happen in stages. Early on, patients may have a headache or notice a sensitivity to light, followed by pain, tingling and/or itching.2 Most shingles patients develop a rash, which turns into clusters of small, fluid-filled blisters that dry and scab over. Patients may also feel dizzy or weak, experience changes in their vision, or notice changes in how well they think. While the skin usually heals completely within a few weeks, the rash may leave scars in some people. If the rash occurs on the face, especially near an eye or on the tip of the nose, it could signal future eye problems.7 Along with discomfort from the rash, the disease causes underlying pain in the nerves, which people describe as burning, throbbing, or stabbing.9 The pain usually dies down as the rash heals, but in about 20% of cases, it can linger in the nerves, called post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) for months or even years.10 More rarely, shingles can lead to bacterial skin infections, weakness, muscle paralysis, and loss of hearing or vision.9

