Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce Flips the Script on Gender Disparity in Venture Capital Funding

'Flip the Script' is a bilingual online program designed to equip women-identifying or non-binary entrepreneurs with the skills to overcome the funding gap and secure investments

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Despite owning 31 per cent of businesses in Canada, women-identifying entrepreneurs receive just 3 per cent of available venture capital funding. To help address this alarming disparity, the Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce (CanWCC) has introduced 'Flip the Script,' an innovative program designed to equip women and non-binary business owners with the essential skills, knowledge, and resources required to effectively engage with investors and secure the funding they rightfully deserve.

"Flip the Script goes beyond simply acknowledging the existence of gender disparity within venture capital funding. We are providing equity-deserving entrepreneurs with the tools required to rewrite their story," says Nancy Wilson, CEO, Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce. "By looking to the latest findings from organizational psychology research to help redefine how entrepreneurial opportunities are identified, funded, and supported, we can help create a more equitable landscape for women-led businesses. In order to thrive, business leaders need to be seen and supported — and that's exactly what we're doing."

Flip the Script, as a self-paced online education program, includes access in English and French to the following:

A skills course to help participants master proven communication techniques that have been shown to increase investor funding by 60 percent .

to help participants master proven communication techniques that have been shown to increase investor funding by . AI-enabled simulation software to help participants rehearse responses to questions typically posed by investors, while receiving constructive AI-enabled feedback.

to help participants rehearse responses to questions typically posed by investors, while receiving constructive AI-enabled feedback. Professionally facilitated curated peer groups. Connecting women entrepreneurs with an invaluable network of fellow business owners to help them navigate Canada's investment landscape and benefit from collective insights on raising capital.

"Research has shown that the language and communication styles used by investors significantly contribute to the disparity in funding so often experienced by women entrepreneurs," says Wilson. "Our mission is to flip the script by equipping women business owners with a communication framework that enables them to take control of the conversation and lock down the funding they need to grow and scale."

Thanks to funds made available from the Government of Canada's Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada, under a grant from the Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy, there is no cost to participate in the program. Flip the Script is completely online, making it accessible to participants all across Canada. With a focus on underserved and equity-deserving individuals, Flip the Script prioritizes applicants from historically marginalized communities.

Participants will also receive access to additional courses, scholarships, benefits, business service discounts and a one-year membership to the Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce, providing access to a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and impactful educational support.

The inaugural cohort of Flip the Script kicks off in Summer 2024, with room for up to 600 participants from across Canada split between the summer and fall cohorts.

2024 Application Deadlines:

Summer cohort: Apply by June 7, 2024

Fall cohort: Apply by August 9, 2024

To learn more about Flip the Script, please visit https://fts.canwcc.ca/ .

About CanWCC:

The Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce (CanWCC) is a nationally incorporated, not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocacy, advancement, and connection for and on behalf of its members. CanWCC's membership consists of diverse women-identified and non-binary entrepreneurs and organizations that are at least 50% woman(en)-owned and led.

