CanWCC Hosts "Flip the Script: Beyond the Pitch" - A Flip the Script Program Culmination and Product Launch

TORONTO, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce (CanWCC) is proud to announce Flip the Script: Beyond the Pitch, a groundbreaking event marking the culmination of its Flip the Script program. Taking place virtually on March 27, Beyond the Pitch is open to entrepreneurs and supporters from across Canada.

Flip the Script (FTS) is a unique AI-enabled program for women business owners seeking financing. It teaches key communication skills that research has shown can overcome the effects of unconscious gender bias and increase one's chance of receiving business investment. The Beyond the Pitch event will celebrate the conclusion of the FTS pilot program, funded by the Government of Canada's Women Entrepreneurship Strategy. Meridian Credit Union Limited and the City of Toronto are event sponsors.

This event also marks the official launch of the Flip the Script program for public use. CanWCC is excited to bring this opportunity to a wider audience, with its first partner, Innovators & Entrepreneurs Foundation (IEF), providing scholarships to underrepresented founders, ensuring greater access to the resources and support needed to thrive in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The expansion of this initiative signifies a major step forward in CanWCC's mission to close the gender funding gap and support diverse entrepreneurs in Canada.

Flip the Script: Beyond the Pitch is redefining the traditional pitch competition. Instead of focusing solely on the pitch, this event highlights a crucial skill—handling tough investor questions. Finalists will deliver a short pitch, then face three challenging questions, including at least one drawn from real-life experiences of women founders seeking investment. The competition showcases the skills participants have gained through the Flip the Script program while shedding light on the bias and barriers women encounter when raising capital. Beyond the Pitch aims to reshape the narrative around women and non-binary entrepreneurs in Canada's business ecosystem and create direct pathways to funding and success.

Event Highlights Include:

4 Finalists compete for a total of $16,000 in cash prizes

in cash prizes Attendees will be able to vote for the Audience's Choice Award

Hear some of the questions women and non-binary entrepreneurs have faced!

Learn more about the Flip the Script program and how you can access it.

"Women and non-binary entrepreneurs continue to face disproportionate challenges in accessing funding. The Flip the Script program and this event are about providing women business owners with tools to counteract the bias they face. It's about changing the status quo and ensuring that these founders are not only heard but invested in," said Nancy Wilson, Founder & CEO at CanWCC.

"Beyond the Pitch is more than a pitch event — it's a celebration of an exciting and industry-leading skills training program that will be a big step toward creating a more inclusive and equitable investment landscape. By making the program available to the public, we're ensuring that even more entrepreneurs have access to the tools and confidence they need to secure the funding they deserve."

Flip the Script: Beyond the Pitch is partly sponsored by Meridian Credit Union Limited and the City of Toronto.

Join us as we celebrate innovation, resilience, and the next generation of trailblazing entrepreneurs at Flip the Script: Beyond the Pitch.

About CanWCC

The Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce (CanWCC) is a nationally incorporated, not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocacy, advancement, and connection for and on behalf of its members. CanWCC's membership consists of diverse women-identified entrepreneurs and organizations that are at least 50% woman(en)-owned and led.

https://fts.canwcc.ca

For registration and event details, visit: https://links.canwcc.ca/BeyondThePitch

