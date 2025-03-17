Innovators & Entrepreneurs Foundation Relaunches with New Investment Readiness Programming to Support Canadian Founders

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Innovators & Entrepreneurs Foundation (IEF) is excited to announce its official relaunch, unveiling dynamic new initiatives designed to support Canadian entrepreneurs.

At the heart of IEF's relaunch is the introduction of their Business Financing & Investment Readiness Programs, supported by a new scholarship program being launched to ensure that program fees do not create yet another barrier for equity-deserving innovators and entrepreneurs.

The jewel in the crown of the training and development options is "Flip the Script," an industry-leading skills training program designed to help entrepreneurs refine their communication strategies, boost investor confidence, and improve funding success rates.

IEF Launches At 'Flip the Script: Beyond The Pitch' on March 27th

On March 27, 2025, IEF will officially unveil its inaugural funded scholarship cohort at a special virtual event. Entrepreneurs and innovators across Canada are invited to attend and discover how they can apply.

IEF is also thrilled to partner with the Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce (CanWCC) for their Flip the Script: Beyond the Pitch Event. This event will introduce participants to a cutting-edge pitch Q&A simulator, an exclusive tool to be used in the IEF Scholarship Program, designed to sharpen pitch Q&A skills and significantly enhance investment potential.

Exciting Programs on the Horizon

In addition to the Scholarship Program, IEF is set to reintroduce its popular Research Roundtables and Webinars in late 2025, covering key entrepreneurial topics such as financial planning and business growth strategies.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, IEF aims to expand its support with the revival of micro-grants, The CANIES (Canadian Innovators & Entrepreneurs Awards), and CANIES Conference — initiatives that will further recognize and uplift innovative equity-deserving entrepreneurs nationwide.

Join us on March 27th and be part of this pivotal moment in IEF's journey.

About IEF:

The Innovators & Entrepreneurs Foundation (IEF) is dedicated to supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs through funding, mentorship, and strategic partnerships. By investing in innovative programs and initiatives, IEF is committed to leveling the playing field and driving economic growth through diversity and inclusion.

