Canadian Waterpower Week Set to Empower Canada's Net-Zero Future

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - WaterPower Canada (WPC) hosts its annual national conference and trade show to enable a renewable future through collaboration and collective action.

The federal government's commitment to achieve a net-zero electricity system by 2035 is possible—but only through a concerted industry effort. By working together, Canada can achieve these goals with electricity as the foundation of its renewable future.

WPC seeks to play an integral role in facilitating the important discussions required to empowering a net-zero future. On Nov. 27 and 28, WPC hosts the Canadian Waterpower Week Conference & Trade Show to explore where opportunities for cooperation exist to accelerate progress and where challenges and barriers remain. The Conference brings together key decision makers, industry experts, policymakers and business influencers from Canada's largest electricity companies that want to take collective action.

"WaterPower Canada and its members are committed to working with governments, Indigenous groups and communities to move Canada toward net-zero," says WPC President Gilbert Bennett. "Achieving our 2035 goals will require unprecedented, concerted and sustained efforts, and we are committed to elevating the important discussions necessary to form these essential partnerships."

Taking place in our nation's capital, this year's Conference will offer an intensive, highly collaborative exploration of new technologies, best practices and pressing issues. The theme, Charging Ahead: Powering Through a Changing World, will cover wide-ranging topics such as the changing role of hydropower in our electricity system, what it takes to rapidly electrify our economy and how industry and governments can solve issues together.

This year's conference speaker and panel highlights include:

Former Globe and Mail political journalist and Senior Vice President of NATIONAL Public Relations, Atlantic Jane Taber will be this year's Conference Host & MC.

political journalist and Senior Vice President of NATIONAL Public Relations, Atlantic will be this year's Conference Host & MC. "Industry Leaders in Conversation", the Monday morning opening plenary sponsored by Kiewit will be hosted by David Cochrane , host of CBC's Power & Politics . Cochrane will moderate and engage with executives from Ontario Power Generation, GE Vernova - Hydro Power, AtkinsRéalis, Kiewit, and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada to explore the challenges and opportunities in transitioning to a net-zero economy.

, host of CBC's . Cochrane will moderate and engage with executives from Ontario Power Generation, GE Vernova - Hydro Power, AtkinsRéalis, Kiewit, and the Impact Assessment Agency of to explore the challenges and opportunities in transitioning to a net-zero economy. "Getting the Job Done", Monday's lunch plenary moderated by Michelle Branigan , CEO of Electricity Human Resources Canada, will discuss industry challenges and solutions to attract and retain the people required by our industry. The panel will include leaders from BC Hydro, the Canadian Building Trades Union, Barnard Constructors of Canada , and TurbinePROS, the plenary sponsor.

, CEO of Electricity Human Resources Canada, will discuss industry challenges and solutions to attract and retain the people required by our industry. The panel will include leaders from BC Hydro, the Canadian Building Trades Union, Barnard Constructors of , and TurbinePROS, the plenary sponsor. Best-selling author, elite athlete and motivational speaker Sébastien Sasseville will conclude the Conference's first day at the Gala Dinner keynote presentation, sponsored by EnerServ and MV2 Hydro.

will conclude the Conference's first day at the Gala Dinner keynote presentation, sponsored by EnerServ and MV2 Hydro. Tuesday's "Planning for a Net-Zero Future", sponsored by Hydro-Québec, this plenary will focus on the unprecedented development required in Québec to achieve net-zero by 2035. It will discuss the massive challenges and opportunities to plan, design, effectively engage communities and ultimately build large scale energy projects.

The closing plenary "Powering Through a Changing World", sponsored by Manitoba Hydro, will summarize and engage with the Conference's many topics and proposed solutions. Moderated by Francis Bradley , President & CEO of Electricity Canada, this closing panel will feature leaders from Natural Resources Canada, Manitoba Hydro and the Canadian Renewable Energy Association.

It's not too late to join us—on Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28—at The Westin Ottawa for this year's Canadian Waterpower Week! Visit waterpowerweek.ca to register and for more information on the conference program, our speakers, our sponsors and much more.

About WaterPower Canada

Founded in 1998, WaterPower Canada is the national, not-for-profit trade association dedicated to representing the waterpower industry. Its many members span the breadth of the sector and include hydropower producers, manufacturers, developers, engineering firms and other organizations. WaterPower Canada members represent more than 95% of the waterpower installed capacity in Canada, advocating for the responsible development and use of waterpower to meet our present and future electricity needs in a sustainable manner.

