"The Legacy Shadow Quilt is a tangible commemoration of courageous individuals who not only served our country but offered that service even in the face of racism and discrimination on the home front," said Dr. Dean F. Oliver, Acting Vice-President and Director General of the Canadian War Museum. "This quilt helps us to remember their sacrifice and resilience."

Formed in 1916, the No. 2 Construction Battalion carried out crucial work in support of operations on the Western Front, including the movement of supplies, the repair of roads, and other labour that aided in the fight. In 2016, while planning for the Battalion's centennial celebrations, Captain (Ret'd) George A. Borden was inspired by a family quilt to design the Legacy Shadow Quilt and enlisted his sister, Ozell Borden, to produce it.

The design is inspired by several sources and features 30 images of individuals, many from the Battalion. The images represent just a fraction of the approximately 780 members who served. Because some of the men included on the quilt were unidentified, it was decided that none would be named, and no ranks would be included. It was donated to the War Museum in 2017.

In addition to the Legacy Shadow Quilt, the War Museum holds other artifacts and archival material related to the No. 2 Construction Battalion, including a British War Medal from Private Andrew Young. Young was an American recruited from Detroit to build up the ranks of the No. 2 Construction Battalion. He enlisted in Windsor, Ontario at the age of 41. The service of Black Canadians is also highlighted in A Community at War – The Military Service of Black Canadians of the Niagara Region, an exhibition presented at the War Museum until September 5, 2022.

A War Museum collections specialist will accompany the quilt on July 9 and will be available to interpret the historic importance and context of the artifact. The War Museum will also livestream the official apology from Truro on July 9. For more information, visit warmuseum.ca.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions. Work of the Canadian War Museum is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

