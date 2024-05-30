OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 6, 1944, Canadian, British, American and Free French forces landed in Normandy: a vital step on the road to the Allied victory in Europe the following May. This year, the Canadian War Museum invites you to experience the 80th anniversary of D-Day through a range of in-person programming, and a new exhibition presented both at the Museum and online.

The Allied invasion of Europe was the most complex amphibious military operation in human history, and the Battle of Normandy contributed to the beginning of the end of the Second World War. On June 6, 1944, some 150,000 soldiers — including almost 15,000 Canadians from across the country — disembarked on the beaches of Normandy, or landed by parachute or glider in nearby areas. Many never returned to their families and loved ones.

"D-Day marks the start of an important campaign that helped to end the Second World War," said James Whitham, Director General of the Canadian War Museum. "Eighty years after Canadian soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy, we still remember their service and sacrifice."

As of June 3, Invasion! – Canadians and the Battle of Normandy, 1944, will be on display in the War Museum Lobby. This panel exhibition features powerful black-and-white photographs and reproductions of archival objects. Through seven personal narratives, visitors can delve into the history and legacy of this pivotal battle. The exhibition runs until November 12, 2024, and an online version will be available on the War Museum website as of June 6.

Also on June 6, three historians will share their expertise in a special D-Day lecture. D-Day and the Battle of Normandy: 80 Years On will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Barney Danson Theatre. The talk will offer a glimpse into the campaign and its legacies, and will be accompanied by images of historical photographs, letters, works of art and material culture, as well as short video and audio clips. Tickets are $10 each, or free for Museum members.

Every Thursday through Sunday, from June 6 to 23, visitors can also immerse themselves in one of the hourly screenings of D-Day: Normandy 1944 in the Barney Danson Theatre. The film blends animation, CGI, and live action to vividly portray how Allied landings changed the course of the war. Screenings of the film are included with Museum admission, and will be offered every hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

For more on Canada, D-Day, and the Second World War, be sure to round out your time at the Museum with a visit to the gallery dedicated to Canada and the Second World War.

For further information on the Museum's special D-Day programming and to purchase tickets for the lecture, please visit warmuseum.ca.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national, and international dimensions. Work of the Canadian War Museum is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

For all media requests related to D-Day, please contact Avra Gibbs Lamey.

For more information, visit warmuseum.ca. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

If you would like to have your name removed from our distribution list or if this information should be directed to someone else, please send an email.

SOURCE Canadian War Museum

For further information: Media contacts: Avra Gibbs Lamey, Senior Communications and Media Relations Officer, Telephone: 613-791-0910, [email protected]; Stephanie Verner, Senior Communications and Media Relations Officer, Telephone: 819-776-7169, [email protected]