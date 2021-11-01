Canadian War Museum Enhances Remembrance Day Online Resources

"The Canadian War Museum is an important place to learn more about Canada's military history, and to remember Canadians' service, sacrifice and loss," says Caroline Dromaguet, Interim President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History and Director General of the Canadian War Museum. "We are proud to continue building upon this important resource by providing even more stories of Canadian military contributions for use in classrooms and communities throughout Canada."

Created primarily for educators, the original module received 50,000 unique pageviews in the first month following its launch in 2020. This year's additions include eight videos featuring evocative stories of service and sacrifice linked to objects in the National Collection, three videos exploring how the message of remembrance is intertwined with the Museum's architecture, 30 new collection spotlights, and five new historical overviews highlighting the specific contributions of Asian Canadians, Black Canadians, Indigenous Canadians, veterans and women.

The additions to the Remembrance Day resource have been made possible with the generous support of the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command, and the Friends of the Canadian War Museum.

The complete collection of Remembrance Day resources is available at warmuseum.ca/remembrance-day.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national, and international dimensions. Work of the Canadian War Museum is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

