Canadian Twins in the Grip of a Summer Cheesewave!

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Caprese salads, Mascarpone fruit strudels, baked pastas – the Summer is twice as nice when cheese is served! And it's twice as good when one recipe can be turned into two different dishes.

Cue identical twins!

The same yet different. Twin sisters, Jessica and Franky Venuto use cheese to create one recipe made two different ways.

While identical in appearance, twins commonly have different likes and dislikes. This is why Tre Stelle doubled down with identical sets of twins across the country to collect their favourite cheese dishes. The result: one recipe made two ways!

This approach to cooking means less time in the kitchen and more time to bask in the warmth of the sun – not the oven.

Toronto twins, Jessica and Franky Venuto drew their inspiration from a classic Caprese salad recipe. Jessica prefers a low-calorie version of the original, but Franky, the more indulgent twin, prefers to use the same ingredients to make a hearty baked Caprese rigatoni.

Montreal twins, Leanna and Jacklyn Hefter are more identical than most as they're both four months pregnant! These new mothers-to-be, took inspiration from their bun in the oven to create a vegetarian and meat option of their grandmother's famous stuffed shell pasta recipe. (This also offers the option of serving one or serving a crowd, or a hungry pregnant woman.)

Vancouver twins Katrina and Alessia Yaworsky differ in their styles of cooking as Katrina likes everything gourmet while Alessia prefers the everyday style. They share two versions of a grilled cheese that would fit at a BBQ or black-tie affair.

Twin sisters from Calgary, Katrina and Kirsten Dekur celebrated their love for dessert with a nod to their German heritage. They created a delicious duo of strudels – one savoury and one sweet!

One recipe made two ways is also ideal for creating dishes that are both kid-friendly and adult friendly. Try pies that can evolve into parfaits, or burgers that can be pitas, and pizzas that work perfectly as calzones! All eight dishes would be ideal at your next BBQ or family gathering.

Detailed recipes of each dish available for download here

