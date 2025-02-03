Tre Stelle Celebrates 65 Years of Excellence as a Proudly Canadian Brand

As one of Canada's most iconic and enduring cheese brands, Tre Stelle has been a staple in Canadian kitchens since 1960

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Tre Stelle, Canada's most beloved cheese brand, is proudly celebrating 65 years of excellence, innovation, and commitment to quality. Tre Stelle has become a trusted name in households across the country, bringing families together with its high-quality selection of cheeses.

Synonymous with quality, flavour, and tradition Tre Stelle's commitment to Canadian craftsmanship is reflected in its locally made cheeses. Their renowned feta is crafted with care in Prince Edward Island, while their bocconcini, mozzarella, ricotta, mascarpone, and paneer are expertly produced in Ontario. All made with 100% Canadian dairy, Tre Stelle continues to uphold its reputation for exceptional taste and quality.

As a proud supporter of Canadian farmers and a dedicated partner of Dairy Farmers of Canada, Tre Stelle remains committed to fostering strong local partnerships and supporting Canada's dairy industry.

"For 65 years, Tre Stelle has been a part of Canadian kitchens, providing high-quality, delicious cheese that brings people together," said Logan McCarles, Senior Brand Manager at Tre Stelle. "We take immense pride in being a Canadian brand that supports our farmers and delivers the best dairy products to our consumers."

As Tre Stelle marks this milestone anniversary, the brand looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence and innovation for many years to come.

