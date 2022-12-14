Canadian Translation Company Leads the Way as Language Laws Evolve

Alexa Translations' Year of Innovation and Expansion

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Alexa Translations, a leading translation services company for the legal and financial markets, continues to grow, closing out the year with several awards, software improvements, and remarkable internal growth. These successes have helped clients all over the world, but especially those conducting business in Quebec, helping them better cater to their clients and employees there, as well as comply with the new requirements set forth by the province's recently passed Bill 96.

Here is what Alexa Translations has been up to in 2022:

2022 was another fantastic year of growth and expansion as we built on our successes from last year to further improve our service offerings for our clients. Our A.I. platform is now more accurate than ever, helping you save money and time, especially as many businesses grapple with the new changing language laws in the country. We look forward to an even more successful 2023!

Enhanced A.I. platform , now supporting ten of the world's most popular business languages, along with more file types and integrations. The team also introduced audio and video transcription and translation, enabling Canadian businesses to operate more effectively on a global stage.

, now supporting ten of the world's most popular business languages, along with more file types and integrations. The team also introduced audio and video transcription and translation, enabling Canadian businesses to operate more effectively on a global stage. Expanded team growth and engagement , crossing 100+ employees, and building a robust team of talented professionals as the platform continues to evolve and ensuring a superior level of client service.

, crossing 100+ employees, and building a robust team of talented professionals as the platform continues to evolve and ensuring a superior level of client service. Launched several new resources, including a dedicated Bill 96 Content Hub and webinar series , curating content from prominent industry leaders to better guide businesses.

and , curating content from prominent industry leaders to better guide businesses. Recipient of multiple awards recognizing employee engagement, innovation, and client success, including a second Canadian Business Excellence Award and a sixth Canadian Lawyer Readers' Choice Award .

and a . Launched Firing On All Syllables™ , a new podcast offering insights and business advice from top industry leaders.

a new podcast offering insights and business advice from top industry leaders. Continued partnerships with leading organizations, including Junior Achievement Americas, Women General Counsel Canada (WGCC), Women in Governance, and the Canadian Bar Association (CBA). Also, the first Alexa Translations scholarship was awarded to a deserving student at University of Windsor Law.

"Alexa Translations continues to reinforce its position as the industry leader in A.I.-powered translations, catering to the needs of Canada's largest financial institutions, in-house legal departments, accounting firms, government entities, and law firms," said Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations. "We continued to prioritize client feedback as a key component in our innovation process and introduce new solutions throughout the year. Our A.I. platform is now more accurate than ever, supports more languages, and includes features that simplify our clients' day-to-day linguistic workflows. We have many exciting developments in store for 2023, leveraging the same client-driven approach that has helped us reaffirm our position as the top choice for many of the country's leading organizations."

The future of global commerce is borderless, with businesses seeking to expand across geographic regions and appeal to a growing international clientele. Communication remains integral for progress and many organizations are now looking towards A.I. as the key to accelerating growth. By leveraging new technologies, businesses have also shown they can better navigate new legislation, economic downturns and even a global pandemic. Innovation continues to be a key driver of success, with the translations industry poised to grow by billions each year.

For more information about the company, visit: https://alexatranslations.com

About Alexa Translations

Alexa Translations breaks language barriers with A.I.-powered translations for the world's most prestigious legal, financial and government institutions. This cutting-edge, secure translation technology is combined with professional translators and certified subject matter experts to meet the evolving needs of clients and the industry overall.

