TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) (CTC or the Company) today announced results for its fourth quarter (14 weeks) and full-year (53 weeks) ended January 3, 2026.

Consolidated comparable sales 1 were up 4.2% in Q4 and up 4.1% in 2025

were up 4.2% in Q4 and up 4.1% in 2025 Q4 Retail Revenue growth was 8.8% and 10.7% excluding Petroleum 1

Q4 Normalized Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1 (Continuing Operations) was $4.47, up 38.0%, reflecting strong retail performance; FY Normalized Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1 (Continuing Operations) was $13.77, up 18.6%

(Continuing Operations) was $4.47, up 38.0%, reflecting strong retail performance; FY Normalized Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Continuing Operations) was $13.77, up 18.6% Q4 Diluted EPS (Continuing Operations) was $3.96, down 39.4%; FY Diluted EPS (Continuing Operations) was $10.57, down 29.1%

"Our standout fourth quarter capped a year of strong sales growth and market share gains," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation. "Customers visited us in greater numbers and we had one of the best holiday seasons in recent memory, a tribute to our retail readiness and the resilience of Canadian consumers in a year of economic uncertainty.

"As we advance True North, we are strengthening our competitive differentiation. Our retail system brings together an enhanced retail network, supplemented by the power of partnerships, tied tightly with Triangle Rewards and in service of customer value. Our modernization will accelerate in 2026, advancing our progress towards our True North vision: stronger connections with customers, higher retail performance, and accelerated shareholder value."

FOURTH-QUARTER CONTINUING OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated comparable sales were up 4.2%, with strong December sales driven by weather and in-stock positions contributing to higher visits and sales growth at all major banners and in all regions. CTR comparable sales 1 were up 2.7%, with Seasonal and Gardening the standout with double digit growth on strong sales of winter and holiday products. Automotive was up for the 22 nd consecutive quarter, with Automotive Service reaching record annual sales of $1 billion in Q4. SportChek comparable sales 1 grew for the sixth consecutive quarter, up 9.5%, with outerwear and fanwear growth alongside growth in strategic categories such as footwear and hard goods. Mark's comparable sales 1 were up 7.2%. Weather and Black Friday sales contributed to a record-breaking quarter for sales. Growth at new-concept Bigger Bolder Better (BBB) stores also remained a key driver.

Retail Sales 1 and Revenue were up 8.9% and 8.8%, respectively; Excluding Petroleum, Retail Sales and Retail Revenue were up 10.2% and 10.7% respectively, benefiting from growth across all major banners and an extra week compared to the prior year.

and Revenue were up 8.9% and 8.8%, respectively; Excluding Petroleum, Retail Sales and Retail Revenue were up 10.2% and 10.7% respectively, benefiting from growth across all major banners and an extra week compared to the prior year. Normalized income before income taxes (IBT) 1 was up 32.5% to $349.6 million, driven by strong Retail performance. Normalized Diluted EPS was $4.47, up 38.0%.

was up 32.5% to $349.6 million, driven by strong Retail performance. Normalized Diluted EPS was $4.47, up 38.0%. IBT was $318.7 million, down 32.0% from Q4 2024, due to this year's True North restructuring and impairment expenses, compared to a property sale gain recorded in the prior year. Diluted EPS was $3.96, compared to $6.54 in Q4 2024.

FULL-YEAR CONTINUING OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated comparable sales were up 4.1%, with strong performance across all major banners; CTR was up 3.7%, SportChek was up 6.2% and Mark's was up 3.9% on a comparable 52-week basis.

Strong retail sell-through as a result of being in-stock, combined with improving customer demand, and the benefit of an extra week in Q4 contributed to Retail Sales and Retail Revenue growth, up 4.5% and 5.4% respectively. Excluding Petroleum, Retail Revenue was up 7.5% for the year, outpacing Retail Sales, up 5.9%.

Continuing to leverage margin management tools and streamline the organization led to improved retail operational performance; Normalized Retail Gross Margin rate excluding Petroleum 1 was up 27 bps to 35.5%. Normalized retail EBITDA was up 8.1%, representing a normalized Retail EBITDA as a percentage of retail revenue (excluding Petroleum) of 14.6%. Retail Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 1 was up 119 bps to 11.0%.

was up 27 bps to 35.5%. Normalized retail EBITDA was up 8.1%, representing a normalized Retail EBITDA as a percentage of retail revenue (excluding Petroleum) of 14.6%. Retail Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) was up 119 bps to 11.0%. Normalized Diluted EPS was $13.77, up 18.6%. Normalized IBT was $1,109.0 million, up 14.3% compared to $970.3 million last year. Favourable normalized Retail IBT 1 more than offset a decline in Financial Services IBT, primarily reflecting previously communicated investments in the business.

more than offset a decline in Financial Services IBT, primarily reflecting previously communicated investments in the business. Diluted EPS was $10.57, compared to $14.91 in the prior year.

FULL-YEAR STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

In March 2025, CTC launched a four-year transformative growth strategy called True North. True North upholds CTC's Brand Purpose and is designed to drive core retail growth through four strategic cornerstones, putting customers at the core of the strategy, enhancing the Triangle Rewards loyalty program, and applying privileged data, enabled by technology and AI, to deliver enhanced digital and store experiences. The strategy is being delivered by a newly constituted senior leadership team and organizational structure, supporting CTC's transition from a holding company structure to a more integrated operating model that is agile, can operate with scale, and deliver customer value.

2025 was a key foundational year for CTC's True North transformative growth strategy, with the implementation of a more agile, tech-driven and efficient operating model in place, contributing to new ways of working, and significant achievements delivered on a number of fronts: Triangle Rewards came to life for more Canadians. 9.8 million are now active registered members of the program, representing a 6% increase on 2024. By early 2026, CTC had activated two loyalty partnerships and almost 100,000 RBC Avion members and 600,000 Petro-Canada Petro Points members had linked to Triangle. The Company's partnership with WestJet (WestJet Rewards) is scheduled to launch during Q2 of 2026, with the Tim Hortons partnership (Tim's Rewards) to follow in the second half of 2026. Refreshed stores continue to drive growth. Fifty-two store projects were completed in 2025: Thirty-one CTR refreshed, expanded or replacement stores including new CTR stores in Kelowna, British Columbia, and Kingston, Ontario; and twenty-one new or refreshed stores at other banners, including compelling new format stores at Mark's and SportChek, in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. New capabilities around in-stock optimization, and a new AI tool (DaiVID) that optimizes pricing and margin, provided customer value and contributed to growth. Increasing awareness of same-day delivery across all banners contributed to eCommerce sales growth outpacing bricks and mortar. HBC's Stripes became the newest Owned Brand to launch to customers, with a holiday capsule collection released in Q4 of 2025 that generated strong customer response and sell-through. A more comprehensive product set will come to market in the summer of 2026. CTC's True North organizational model established clearly delineated responsibilities for the following: go-to-market strategy (under Chief Commercial Officer Matt Moore), retail execution (under Chief Operating Officer TJ Flood), performance management and capital discipline (under Chief Financial Officer Darren Myers) and transformation initiative management and value creation (under Chief Transformation Officer Susan O'Brien in a newly created role). With the True North restructuring completed in the third quarter of 2025, the Company is now benefiting from the associated run-rate savings, with approximately $30 million of savings reflected in operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2025. 2026 savings will continue to be balanced with focused investments to support growth and advance the True North strategy, including through investments in AI deployment. During the third quarter of 2025, CTC negotiated amendments to its contracts with CTR Dealers, strengthening joint alignment on the True North strategic priorities. At the end of the year, there were five percent fewer Class A Non-Voting (CTC.A) Shares outstanding compared to the prior year, as the Company continued to execute against its existing share buyback program. CTC had repurchased a total of $442.4 million, in excess of the amount required for anti-dilutive purposes, of its CTC.A shares during the fiscal year under its 2025 and 2026 Share Repurchase Intentions.



CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW

Within these financial results, Helly Hansen's results have been presented separately as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information represents the Company's results from continuing operations and all comparisons of results for Q4 2025 (14 weeks ended January 3, 2026) are compared against results for Q4 2024 (13 weeks ended December 28, 2024).

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was $4,551.1 million, up 8.3% compared to $4,200.8 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated IBT was $318.7 million, down $149.9 million compared to the prior year. On a normalized basis, consolidated IBT was up $85.8 million.

Diluted EPS was $3.96 and $4.47 on a normalized basis, compared to $6.54 and $3.24 on a normalized basis in the prior year.

Diluted EPS for discontinued operations was $(0.06) in Q4 2025, compared to $0.83 in Q4 2024.

Refer to the Company's Q4 and Full-Year 2025 MD&A section 5.1.1 for information on normalizing items and additional details on events that have impacted the Company in the quarter.

FULL-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Retail sales were $18,986.9 million, up $809.2 million, or 4.5% over the prior year. Retail sales, excluding Petroleum 1 , increased 5.9% and consolidated comparable sales were up 4.1%.

, increased 5.9% and consolidated comparable sales were up 4.1%. Consolidated Revenue increased 5.2% to $16,315.5 million.

Consolidated IBT was $878.5 million and $1,109.0 million on a normalized basis, with increases in normalized IBT primarily due to higher Retail segment earnings, partially offset by lower normalized Financial Services and REIT segment IBT.

Diluted EPS was $10.57, compared to $14.91 in the prior year. Normalized diluted EPS was $13.77, an increase of 18.6%. Normalized diluted EPS was $11.61 in the prior year.

Refer to the Company's Q4 and Full-Year 2025 MD&A section 5.1.1 for information on normalizing items and for additional details on events that have impacted the Company in the year.

RETAIL SEGMENT OVERVIEW

FOURTH QUARTER

Retail sales were $5,860.7 million, up 8.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Retail sales (excluding Petroleum) were up 10.2% and consolidated comparable sales were up 4.2%.

CTR retail sales 1 were up 8.7% and comparable sales were up 2.7% over the same period last year.

were up 8.7% and comparable sales were up 2.7% over the same period last year. SportChek retail sales 1 increased 14.5% over the same period last year, and comparable sales were up 9.5%.

increased 14.5% over the same period last year, and comparable sales were up 9.5%. Mark's retail sales 1 increased 13.0% over the same period last year, and comparable sales were up 7.2%.

increased 13.0% over the same period last year, and comparable sales were up 7.2%. Retail revenue was $4,150.7 million, an increase of $334.0 million, or 8.8%, compared to the prior year; Retail revenue (excluding Petroleum) was up 10.7%.

Retail gross margin was $1,361.0 million, up 16.5% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year, and up 16.4% excluding Petroleum. On a normalized basis and excluding Petroleum, Retail gross margin increased 14.7% and Retail gross margin rate was up 118 bps to 35.4%.

Retail IBT was $210.7 million in Q4 2025 or $241.6 million on a normalized basis, compared to Retail IBT of $376.2 million or $162.0 million on a normalized basis in the prior year when the Company recorded a property sale gain.

Retail ROIC, calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis, was 11.0% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 9.8% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, due to the increase in earnings over the prior period.

Refer to the Company's Q4 and Full-Year 2025 MD&A sections 5.1.1, 5.2.1 and 5.2.2 for information on normalizing items and additional details on events that have impacted the Retail segment in the quarter.

FINANCIAL SERVICES OVERVIEW

FOURTH QUARTER

Financial Services segment IBT was $79.2 million, compared to $67.5 million or $76.9 million on a normalized basis in the prior year.

Revenue was up 4.1%, which combined with a 319 bps increase in gross margin rate. Gross margin was up 11.4 % mainly as a result of higher revenue and lower net impairment.

GAAR 1 increased by 2.5%, driven by continued cardholder engagement, which resulted in average account balance 1 up 1.7% on credit card sales growth and an increase in average number of accounts 1 , up 0.8%.

increased by 2.5%, driven by continued cardholder engagement, which resulted in average account balance up 1.7% on credit card sales growth and an increase in average number of accounts , up 0.8%. Refer to the Company's Q4 and Full-Year 2025 MD&A sections 5.3.1 and 5.3.2 for additional details on events that have impacted the Financial Services segment in the quarter.

CT REIT OVERVIEW

FOURTH QUARTER

Diluted Adjusted Funds from Operations 1 (AFFO) per unit was up 2.9% compared to Q4 2024; diluted net income per unit was $0.636, compared to $0.452 in Q4 2024.

(AFFO) per unit was up 2.9% compared to Q4 2024; diluted net income per unit was $0.636, compared to $0.452 in Q4 2024. For further information, refer to the Q4 and Full-Year 2025 CT REIT earnings release issued on February 17, 2026.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Total capital expenditures were $630.5 million in 2025, compared to $575.1 million in 2024.

2025 operating capital expenditures 1 were $502.2 million, compared to $478.4 million in 2024. Tighter project discipline and timing of projects led to 2025 operating capital expenditures being below the Company's previously disclosed range of $525.0 million to $575.0 million.

were $502.2 million, compared to $478.4 million in 2024. Tighter project discipline and timing of projects led to 2025 operating capital expenditures being below the Company's previously disclosed range of $525.0 million to $575.0 million. 2026 operating capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $500.0 million to $550.0 million.

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On February 18, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared dividends of $1.80 per share payable on June 1, 2026 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026. The dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

SHARE REPURCHASES

On November 7, 2024, the Company announced its intention to repurchase up to $200 million of its Class A Non-Voting Shares, in excess of the amount required for anti-dilutive purposes, in 2025.

On March 6, 2025, as part of the announcement of its True North strategy, the Company increased its share repurchase intention to up to $400 million in 2025, subject to the completion of the sale of Helly Hansen (the 2025 Share Repurchase Intention).

On November 5, 2025, the Board approved the Company's intention to repurchase up to $400 million of its Class A Non-Voting Shares in excess of the amount required for anti-dilutive purposes by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approval of the renewal of the Company's normal course issuer bid (the 2025-26 Share Repurchase Intention).

In 2025, the Company repurchased a total of 2,673,292 Class A Non-Voting Shares beyond anti-dilutive shares for $442.4 million: 2,423,492 shares for $400.0 million under the 2025 Share Repurchase Intention and 249,800 shares for $42.4 million under the 2025-26 Share Repurchase Intention.

1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, and supplementary financial measures. References below to the Q4 and Full-Year 2025 MD&A mean the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year ended January 3, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca and is incorporated by reference herein. Non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios have no standardized meanings under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies.

A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios

Normalized Diluted Earnings per Share

Normalized diluted EPS, a non-GAAP ratio, is calculated by dividing Normalized Net Income Attributable to Shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, by total diluted shares of the Company. For information about these measures, see section 10.1 of the Company's Q4 and Full-Year 2025 MD&A.

The following table is a reconciliation of normalized net income attributable to shareholders of the Company to the respective GAAP measures:

(C$ in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 232.4 $ 385.4 $ 659.0 $ 915.5 Net income attributable to shareholders 211.0 365.2 575.6 831.3 Add normalizing items, net of tax:







Impairment on long-term investment 17.0 -- 17.0 -- Restructuring costs -- -- 92.2 -- Other transformation and advisory costs 10.3 -- 65.1 -- Gain on sale of Brampton DC, net of inventory write-down -- (197.4) -- (197.4) Expenses related to the strategic review of CTFS -- 13.2 -- 13.2 Normalized Net income $ 259.7 $ 201.2 $ 833.3 $ 731.3 Normalized Net income attributable to shareholders $ 238.3 $ 181.0 $ 749.9 $ 647.1 Normalized Diluted EPS $ 4.47 $ 3.24 $ 13.77 $ 11.61

Consolidated Normalized Income Before Income Taxes, Retail Normalized Income Before Income Taxes, and Financial Services Normalized Income Before Income Taxes

Consolidated Normalized Income Before Income Taxes, Retail Normalized Income before Income Taxes, and Financial Services Normalized Income Before Income Taxes are non-GAAP financial measures. For information about these measures, see section 10.1 of the Company's Q4 and Full-Year 2025 MD&A.

The following table reconciles Consolidated Normalized Income Before Income Taxes to Income Before Income Taxes:

(C$ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Income before income taxes $ 318.7 $ 468.6 $ 878.5 $ 1,175.1 Add normalizing items:







Restructuring costs -- -- 125.1 -- Other transformation and advisory costs 13.9 -- 88.4 -- Impairment on long-term investment 17.0 -- 17.0 -- Gain on sale of Brampton DC, net of inventory write-down -- (222.9) -- (222.9) Expenses related to the strategic review of CTFS -- 18.1 -- 18.1 Normalized Income before income taxes $ 349.6 $ 263.8 $ 1,109.0 $ 970.3

The following table reconciles Retail Normalized Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Income Before Income Taxes:

(C$ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Income before income taxes $ 318.7 $ 468.6 $ 878.5 $ 1,175.1 Less: Other operating segments 108.0 92.4 425.3 473.8 Retail Income (loss) before income taxes $ 210.7 $ 376.2 $ 453.2 $ 701.3 Add normalizing items:







Restructuring costs -- -- 125.1 -- Other transformation and advisory costs 13.9 -- 88.4 -- Impairment on long-term investment 17.0 -- 17.0 -- Gain on sale of Brampton DC, net of inventory write-down -- (222.9) -- (222.9) Expenses related to the strategic review of CTFS -- 8.7 -- 8.7 Retail Normalized Income (loss) before income taxes $ 241.6 $ 162.0 $ 683.7 $ 487.1

The following table reconciles Financial Services Normalized Income before income taxes to Income before income taxes which is a GAAP measure reported in the consolidated financial statements.

(C$ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Income before income taxes $ 318.7 $ 468.6 $ 878.5 $ 1,175.1 Less: Other operating segments 239.5 401.1 543.8 813.1 Financial Services Income before income taxes $ 79.2 $ 67.5 $ 334.7 $ 362.0 Add normalizing items:







Expenses related to the strategic review of CTFS -- 9.4 -- 9.4 Financial Services Normalized Income before income taxes $ 79.2 $ 76.9 $ 334.7 $ 371.4

CT REIT Adjusted Funds from Operations and AFFO per unit

AFFO per unit, a non-GAAP ratio, is calculated by dividing AFFO by the weighted average number of units outstanding on a diluted basis. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. The following table reconciles GAAP Income before income taxes to FFO and further reconciles FFO to AFFO:

(C$ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Income before income taxes $ 318.7 $ 468.6 $ 878.5 $ 1,175.1 Less: Other operating segments 127.4 333.3 361.4 740.9 CT REIT income before income taxes $ 191.3 $ 135.3 $ 517.1 $ 434.2 Add:







CT REIT fair value (gain) loss adjustment (110.4) (54.8) (195.4) (119.1) CT REIT deferred taxes (0.5) (0.3) (0.3) (0.1) CT REIT lease principal payments on right-of-use assets (0.1) (0.2) (0.6) (0.8) CT REIT fair value of equity awards 0.1 (1.4) 1.4 (0.7) CT REIT internal leasing expense 0.3 0.4 1.4 1.2 CT REIT funds from operations $ 80.7 $ 79.0 $ 323.6 $ 314.7 Less:







CT REIT properties straight-line rent revenue (1.7) (1.1) (7.0) (4.6) CT REIT direct leasing costs 0.2 0.2 0.8 0.9 CT REIT capital expenditure reserve 6.6 6.9 26.7 26.0 CT REIT adjusted funds from operations $ 75.6 $ 73.0 $ 303.1 $ 292.4

Diluted FFO per unit and Diluted AFFO per unit

Diluted FFO per unit and Diluted AFFO per unit are calculated by dividing FFO or AFFO by the weighted average number of units outstanding on a diluted basis. Management believes that these measures are useful to investors to assess the effect of this measure as it relates to their holdings.

(C$ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change CT REIT funds from operations $ 80.7 $ 79.0 2.2 % $ 323.6 $ 314.7 2.8 % Weighted average number of units outstanding on a diluted basis1 238.4 236.7

237.9 236.1

Diluted CT REIT funds from operations per unit $ 0.339 $ 0.334 1.5 % $ 1.360 $ 1.333 2.0 %

1 Diluted units include restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and exclude the effects of settling

(C$ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change CT REIT adjusted funds from operations $ 75.6 $ 73.0 3.6 % $ 303.1 $ 292.4 3.7 % Weighted average number of units outstanding on a diluted basis1 238.4 236.7

237.9 236.1

Diluted CT REIT adjusted funds from operations per unit $ 0.317 $ 0.308 2.9 % $ 1.274 $ 1.239 2.8 %

1 Diluted units include restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and exclude the effects of settling the Class C LP Units with Class B LP Units.

Retail Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

ROIC is calculated as Retail return divided by the Retail invested capital. Retail return is defined as trailing 12-month Retail after-tax earnings excluding interest expense, lease related depreciation expense, inter-segment earnings, and any normalizing items. Retail invested capital is defined as Retail segment total assets, less Retail segment trade payables and accrued liabilities and inter-segment balances based on an average of the trailing four quarters. Retail return and Retail invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information about these measures, see section 10.1 of the Company's Q4 and Full-Year 2025 MD&A.

(C$ in millions, except where noted) 2025 2024 Income before income taxes $ 878.5 $ 1,175.1 Less: Other operating segments 425.3 473.8 Retail Income before income taxes $ 453.2 $ 701.3 Add normalizing items:



Restructuring costs 125.1 -- Other transformation and advisory costs 88.4 -- Gain on sale of Brampton DC, net of inventory write-down -- (222.9) Expenses related to the strategic review of CTFS -- 8.7 Other impairment costs 17.0 -- Retail Normalized Income before income taxes $ 683.7 $ 487.1 Less:



Retail intercompany adjustments1 229.6 218.5 Add:



Retail interest expense2 291.7 335.8 Retail depreciation of right-of-use assets 593.2 578.7 Retail effective tax rate 26.0 % 25.8 % Add: Retail taxes (348.1) (305.8) Retail return $ 990.9 $ 877.3





Average total assets from continuing operations $ 21,508.4 $ 20,839.6 Less: Average assets in other operating segments 4,422.2 4,334.4 Average Retail assets from continuing operations $ 17,086.2 $ 16,505.2 Less:



Average Retail intercompany adjustments1 4,547.6 4,339.8 Average Retail trade payables and accrued liabilities3 2,834.1 2,611.2 Average Franchise Trust assets 550.9 583.8 Average Retail excess cash 123.2 -- Average Retail invested capital $ 9,030.4 $ 8,970.4 Retail ROIC 11.0 % 9.8 %

1 Intercompany adjustments include intercompany income received from CT REIT which is included in the Retail segment, and intercompany investments made by the Retail segment in CT REIT and CTFS. 2 Excludes Franchise Trust. 3 Trade payables and accrued liabilities include Trade and other payables, Short-term derivative liabilities, Short-term provisions and Income tax payables.

Operating Capital Expenditures

Operating capital expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information about this measure, see section 10.1 of the Company's Q4 and Full-Year 2025 MD&A.

The following table reconciles total additions from the Investing activities reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows to Operating capital expenditures:

(C$ in millions) 2025 2024 Total additions1 $ 663.7 $ 636.8 Add: Change in accrued additions and other non-cash items (3.2) (61.7) Less:



Acquisition of Hudson's Bay Company intellectual property 30.0 -- CT REIT acquisitions and developments excluding vend-ins from CTC 128.3 96.7 Operating capital expenditures $ 502.2 $ 478.4

1 This line appears on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows under Investing activities.

B) Supplementary Financial Measures and Ratios

The measures below are supplementary financial measures. See Section 10.2 (Supplementary Financial Measures) of the Company's Q4 2025 MD&A for information on the composition of these measures.

Consolidated retail sales and consolidated retail sales (excluding Petroleum)

Consolidated comparable sales

Revenue (excluding Petroleum)

Retail revenue (excluding Petroleum)

Retail sales and retail sales (excluding Petroleum)

Canadian Tire Retail comparable and retail sales

SportChek comparable and retail sales

Mark's comparable and retail sales

Retail gross margin rate (excluding Petroleum)

Retail gross margin rate and retail gross margin rate (excluding Petroleum)

Gross Average Accounts Receivables

Average account balance

Average number of accounts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and the Company's True North strategy. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to, information with respect to: the impacts of the Company's True North strategy, including operating expense savings; the planned launch of loyalty partnerships with WestJet and Tim Hortons; the Company's operating capital expenditure expectations; and the Company's intention to repurchase its Class A Non-Voting Shares. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "can", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "target", "forecast", "anticipate", "aspire", "foresee", "continue", "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information in this press release is based on information, estimates and assumptions that are reasonable, such information is necessarily subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. For information on the material risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information, refer to section 16.0 (Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information) of the Company's Q4 and Full-Year MD&A, available on the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.ca and https://investors.canadiantire.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, except as is required by applicable laws.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at



(C$ in millions) January 3, 2026 December 28, 2024





ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6) $ 553.5 $ 475.6 Short-term investments 148.5 128.4 Trade and other receivables (Note 7) 1,053.2 1,263.0 Loans receivable (Note 8) 6,857.8 6,697.5 Merchandise inventories 2,417.5 2,558.3 Income taxes recoverable 59.8 9.3 Prepaid expenses and deposits 220.2 212.0 Assets classified as held for sale 5.8 3.8 Total current assets 11,316.3 11,347.9 Long-term receivables and other assets (Note 9) 703.4 711.9 Long-term investments 71.4 72.8 Goodwill and intangible assets (Note 10) 1,361.1 2,176.2 Investment property (Note 11) 503.4 436.7 Property and equipment (Note 12) 5,522.8 5,394.4 Right-of-use assets (Note 13) 2,001.8 2,034.8 Deferred income taxes (Note 15) 59.6 65.9 Total assets $ 21,539.8 $ 22,240.6





LIABILITIES



Deposits (Note 16) $ 1,109.4 $ 1,171.4 Trade and other payables (Note 17) 2,811.6 2,931.4 Provisions (Note 18) 255.6 186.2 Short-term borrowings (Note 19) 295.1 295.8 Loans (Note 20) 556.6 563.2 Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 13) 355.6 418.5 Income taxes payable 54.6 88.5 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 21) 758.0 680.4 Total current liabilities 6,196.5 6,335.4 Long-term deposits (Note 16) 2,432.7 2,386.0 Long-term provisions (Note 18) 60.2 67.1 Long-term lease liabilities (Note 13) 2,086.3 2,071.6 Deferred income taxes (Note 15) 130.9 245.5 Long-term debt (Note 21) 3,617.9 3,875.5 Other long-term liabilities (Note 22) 201.4 171.2 Total liabilities 14,725.9 15,152.3





EQUITY



Share capital (Note 26) 615.9 625.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9.4 (85.3) Retained earnings 5,230.3 5,614.4 Equity attributable to shareholders of Canadian Tire Corporation 5,855.6 6,155.0 Non-controlling interests (Note 14) 958.3 933.3 Total equity 6,813.9 7,088.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,539.8 $ 22,240.6

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the years ended



(C$ in millions, except share and per share amounts) January 3, 2026 December 28, 20241





Revenue (Note 28) $ 16,315.5 $ 15,516.0 Cost of producing revenue (Note 29) 10,700.2 10,315.2 Gross margin 5,615.3 5,200.8 Other expense (income) (Note 18) 229.0 (290.0) Selling, general and administrative expenses (Note 30) 3,470.6 3,240.0 Depreciation and amortization (Note 31) 741.7 731.6 Net finance costs (income) (Note 32) 295.5 344.1 Income before income taxes 878.5 1,175.1 Income tax expense (recovery) 219.5 259.6 Net income from continuing operations 659.0 915.5 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (49.3) 56.4 Net income $ 609.7 $ 971.9





Net income (loss) attributable to:



Shareholders of Canadian Tire Corporation



Continuing operations $ 575.6 $ 831.3 Discontinued operations (49.3) 56.4 Non-controlling interests (Note 14) 83.4 84.2

$ 609.7 $ 971.9 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 9.70 $ 15.96 Continuing operations 10.60 14.95 Discontinued operations (0.90) 1.01 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 9.67 $ 15.92 Continuing operations 10.57 14.91 Discontinued operations (0.90) 1.01 Weighted average number of Common and Class A Non-Voting Shares outstanding:



Basic 54,271,164 55,625,884 Diluted 54,460,287 55,766,848

1 Certain comparative figures have been re-presented to reflect the current year's presentation of the Helly Hansen business as a discontinued operation (refer to Note 4).

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the years ended



(C$ in millions) January 3, 2026 December 28, 20241





Net income from continuing operations $ 659.0 $ 915.5





Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes









Items that may be reclassified subsequently to Net income (loss):



Net fair value gains (losses) on inventory cash flow hedges (71.3) 151.0 Net fair value gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

excluding time value of swaptions 8.6 16.3 Changes in fair value of the time value of swaptions (16.6) (8.5) Reclassification of losses (gains) to income (9.4) (8.8) Currency translation adjustment (2.8) 4.6 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to Net income (loss):



Actuarial gains (losses) 5.0 17.3 Changes in fair value of equity securities designated as fair value through

other comprehensive income 5.8 -- Other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to shareholders of Canadian Tire Corporation $ (80.7) $ 171.9 Comprehensive income from continuing operations $ 578.3 $ 1,087.4





Net income from discontinued operations $ (49.3) $ 56.4 Other comprehensive income (loss) from discontinued operations 228.8 11.1 Comprehensive income from discontinued operations attributable

to shareholders of Canadian Tire Corporation $ 179.5 $ 67.5





Comprehensive income attributable to:



Shareholders of Canadian Tire Corporation



Continuing operations $ 494.9 $ 1,003.2 Discontinued operations 179.5 67.5 Non-controlling interests from continuing operations 83.4 84.2 Comprehensive income $ 757.8 $ 1,154.9

1 Certain comparative figures have been re-presented to reflect the current year's presentation of the Helly Hansen business as a discontinued operation (refer to Note 4).

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended



(C$ in millions) January 3, 2026 December 28, 20241





Cash generated from (used for):









Operating activities



Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 659.0 $ 915.5 Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment, investment property, and right-of-use assets 653.9 634.2 Impairment on property and equipment, investment property, and right-of-use assets 27.9 8.6 Amortization of intangible assets (Note 31) 110.1 120.2 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, investment property, assets held

for sale and right-of-use assets (7.0) (279.6) Income taxes 219.5 259.5 Net finance costs (Note 32) 295.5 344.1 Total except as noted below 1,958.9 2,002.5 Interest paid (367.9) (394.0) Interest received 28.6 40.4 Income taxes (paid) received (283.9) (46.9) Change in loans receivable (202.5) (139.0) Change in operating working capital and other (148.2) 531.1 Cash generated from (used for) operating activities from discontinued operations (32.9) 69.7 Cash generated from (used for) operating activities 952.1 2,063.8





Investing activities



Additions to property and equipment and investment property (582.0) (567.8) Additions to intangible assets (81.7) (60.5) Total additions (663.7) (628.3) Acquisition of short-term investments (331.7) (183.0) Proceeds from sale of long-term investments 72.7 -- Proceeds from maturity and disposition of short-term investments 309.3 271.2 Proceeds on disposition of property and equipment, investment property,

intangible assets and assets held for sale 6.4 321.1 Lease payments received for finance subleases (principal portion) 20.3 16.0 Acquisition of long-term investments and other (65.7) (5.4) Change in Franchise Trust loans receivable 6.7 (43.2) Proceeds from sale of Helly Hansen, net of transaction costs 1,290.0 -- Cash used for investing activities from discontinued operations (5.5) (12.5) Cash generated from (used for) investing activities 638.8 (264.1)





Financing activities



Dividends paid (361.7) (359.8) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (76.9) (70.3) Net issuance (repayments) of short-term borrowings (0.7) (669.9) Net issuance (repayments) of Franchise Trust loans (6.7) 43.2 Issuance of long-term debt 700.0 550.0 Repayment of long-term debt (880.4) (960.4) Payment of lease liabilities (principal portion) (383.2) (327.5) Payment of transaction costs relating to long-term debt (3.6) (2.0) Purchase of Class A Non-Voting Shares (467.2) (29.8) Net receipts (payments) on financial instruments (2.7) 25.2 Change in deposits (20.2) 187.8 Cash used for financing activities from discontinued operations (9.7) (21.8) Cash generated from (used for) financing activities (1,513.0) (1,635.3) Cash generated (used) in the period 77.9 164.4 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 475.6 311.2 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (Note 6) $ 553.5 $ 475.6

1 Certain comparative figures have been re-presented to reflect the current year's presentation of the Helly Hansen business as a discontinued operation (refer to Note 4).

