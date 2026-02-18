TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Building on a multi-year strategic retail partnership, Canadian Tire Corporation ("CTC" or the "Company") (TSX: CTC.A) today announced the next phase of its collaboration with Microsoft, with the development of a custom retail intelligence platform designed to help the Company better anticipate and serve the everyday moments that matter most to Canadians.

Following a successful pilot in 2025, the platform, called MOSaiC, is being built and will be scaled across CTC's retail stores and digital channels, including Canadian Tire, Mark's and SportChek.

MOSaiC combines advanced analytics with AI models and generative capabilities, to synthesize internal sales and Triangle Rewards loyalty data, alongside external inputs such as seasonality, weather patterns, holidays and local events. Built on Microsoft Azure and powered by Microsoft AI, the platform helps teams better understand patterns in customer demand and respond more precisely.

MOSaiC will detect and identify demand patterns to generate insights into customer occasions such as spring-thaw floods, back-to-school move-ins, or new weekend fitness routines. By identifying these moments earlier and with greater confidence, teams can better coordinate inventory, product assortments, promotions, digital content and services across CTC's retail system.

Many retailers analyze sales data. MOSaiC is designed to connect insights across banners, Triangle Rewards, and local context so CTC can act on these moments more cohesively across its retail system.

"Our ongoing True North strategy is a modernization agenda, strengthening our connection to Canadians," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation. "While we have 100 years of customer relationships and local knowledge, MOSaiC will help our teams make better decisions about what to offer, when, and where, by connecting Triangle Rewards insights, and local context at scale. That allows us to move beyond selling products to serving the occasions of customers' lives."

During pilot testing, MOSaiC identified more than 1,000 distinct life occasions where CTC is uniquely positioned to serve customers better, through its retail system of assets, including stores, digital sites and apps, services, loyalty program, and marketing capabilities. In 2026, retail and digital teams are beginning to apply these insights to inform new merchandise assortments, local store and online experiences, and personalized promotions.

For this project, Microsoft is providing cloud infrastructure, AI model capabilities and engineering collaboration to support the secure and scalable expansion of MOSaiC from pilot to a phased enterprise rollout.

CTC has already deployed AI based tools such as DaiVID, an AI powered pricing and promotions platform, which has contributed to improved customer value perception. CTC also uses AI driven digital features to support discovery, purchasing and more personalized experiences, supported by continued investments in data and digital infrastructure.

CTC continues to invest in AI capabilities internally to support strategic planning and accelerate day-to-day decision making. As part of this effort, the Company has initiated a national rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot, which will provide AI tools to its corporate employees. This gives teams new trusted tools to analyze information and collaborate more effectively.

"CTC is helping shape what the future of retail can look like in Canada," said Matt Milton, President of Microsoft Canada. "By combining their deep understanding of Canadian life with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, we're enabling experiences that feel more personal, more useful and more timely – for customers and for employees. From empowering CTC employees with Microsoft 365 Copilot, to scaling AI innovations that deliver real-world impact, we're proud to be CTC's trusted Cloud and AI partner supporting the next chapter of their transformation journey."

To support responsible adoption, CTC is delivering structured AI training programs in collaboration with Microsoft and leading business schools, helping employees build confidence and capability as AI becomes part of everyday work.

Launched in 2025, CTC's True North transformation strategy is anchored in its purpose, We Are Here to Make Life in Canada Better. Modern data and AI capabilities play an important role in enabling smarter decisions, deeper customer relationships and a more coordinated retail system.

