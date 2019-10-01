Canadian Tire Corporation Completes Acquisition of Party City's Canadian Business

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX:CTC,TSX:CTC.A) today announced that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of Party City's Canadian business. Party City is a leading, one-stop shopping destination for party supplies and an expert in seasonal and micro-seasonal celebrations, with 65 Canadian retail stores in seven provinces.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a family of businesses that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey speciality store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, National Sports, Intersport and Atmosphere, which offers the best active wear brands. The nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by our Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by the Company and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, Canadian Tire owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading global brand in sportswear and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

