Canadian Tire Corporation and CT REIT Announce Closing of $240 million Joint Secondary and Treasury Offering of CT REIT Units

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) and a subsidiary of Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited ("Canadian Tire", "CTC" or the "Company") (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) announced today that they have closed the previously announced public offering of 16,846,000 Units of CT REIT ("Units") at a price of $14.25 per Unit (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of a secondary offering of 10,530,000 Units by CTC and a treasury offering of 6,316,000 Units by CT REIT for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million and $90 million, respectively.

The net proceeds of the secondary offering will be used by CTC to support the continued investment in its business, including recently completed acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes. The net proceeds of the treasury offering will be used by CT REIT to pay down amounts owing on its credit facility, to fund its investment program and for general working capital and corporate purposes. The combined secondary and treasury offering strengthens CT REIT by increasing its public float, thereby enhancing the trading liquidity of CT REIT's units which should qualify for eventual inclusion in certain broader market indices.

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets (the "Underwriters"). The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,457,000 Units in the aggregate from CT REIT and a subsidiary of CTC on the same terms and conditions as the Offering, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

As a result of the Offering, CTC decreased its effective ownership of CT REIT to approximately 69.4% from approximately 76.1%, such that immediately following the Offering, CTC now owns, indirectly, 33,989,508 Units, 123,590,976 Class B limited partnership units of CT REIT Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") (which are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for, and are economically equivalent to, Units and are accompanied by an equivalent number of special voting units of CT REIT) and all of the Class C limited partnership units of the Partnership. CTC intends to remain the majority unitholder of CT REIT over the long-term.

The first cash distribution which purchasers of the Units under the Offering will be entitled to receive will be for the month of September 2019, with an expected record date of September 30, 2019 and an expected payment date of October 15, 2019.

CTC and its affiliates may from time to time acquire additional securities, or dispose of securities, of CT REIT and entities controlled by CT REIT (whether in connection with property acquisition transactions or otherwise). In connection with this news release, an early warning report must be filed by CTC on CT REIT's SEDAR profile in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy of the early warning report will be available for review on www.sedar.com or a copy can be requested from the persons listed below under the heading "For More Information".

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a family of businesses that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey speciality store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, National Sports, Intersport and Atmosphere, which offers the best active wear brands. The nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by our Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by the Company and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, Canadian Tire owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading global brand in sportswear and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) or "CT REIT" is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 325 properties totaling approximately 27 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit www.ctreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects CT REIT's and CTC's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the trading liquidity of the units, CTC's future intentions with respect to its CT REIT holdings and the expected record and payment dates for the first distribution. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CT REIT's and CTC's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in CT REIT's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 23, 2019, and the related prospectus supplement filed qualifying the distribution of the Units, each as amended or supplemented, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, all of which are available on CT REIT's website at www.ctreit.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. CT REIT and CTC do not undertake any obligations to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

