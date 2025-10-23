Bill C-14 recognizes growing threats to essential networks and creates stronger deterrent for crimes targeting telecommunications infrastructure and retail stores.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Telecommunications Association welcomes the federal government's proposed reforms to strengthen penalties related to crimes targeting critical infrastructure and retail businesses and will continue working with governments and law enforcement to ensure that sentencing reflects the real and serious harm these offences inflict on Canadians.

Tabled in the House of Commons on October 23, Bill C-14, Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, if enacted, will recognize offences regarding interference with essential infrastructure, including copper theft, and organized retail theft, as aggravating factors that a court can consider at sentencing to help ensure a sentence matches the seriousness of the offence.

In recent years, telecommunications providers have experienced a significant increase in the volume of copper theft and vandalism incidents targeting telecommunications facilities. These incidents often result in the loss of telecommunications services for affected communities, including the loss of 911 services. There has also been an increase in mobile phone store robberies, putting the safety of employees and members of the public at risk.

"We are pleased the government is sending a strong signal that vandalism and other acts against critical infrastructure like telecommunications, as well as organized retail theft, are serious crimes," said Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Telecommunications Association. "If enacted, we hope to see prosecutors and the courts use the new tools in this bill to ensure criminals receive sentences that reflect the seriousness of these offences."

