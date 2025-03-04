OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), released the following statement following the implementation of tariffs on Canadian exports to the United States:

"The Trump Administration's determination to enact tariffs on every Canadian product entering the United States, including Canadian steel, is completely unwarranted. It will bring painful economic repercussions to both American and Canadian workers, their families and communities. The impact of the tariffs will be felt in the wallets of citizens both to the north and south of the border.

"Canada has been the Unites States' most steadfast trading partner for decades including under the USMCA signed in 2020 under President Trump. The entire North American steel industry has benefited greatly from the USMCA. Beyond that, Canada has worked to align itself with the United States on trade measures to protect our respective steel industries from unfair trade, including 25% tariffs on China, deeply enhanced import monitoring and ensuring that over 95% of the steel supplied by Canada to the United States has originated in the USMCA region.

"Today's entry into force of tariffs is just days ahead of another expected round of tariffs for Canada's steel and aluminium sectors that will cause further grave concern for the tens of thousands of Canadian workers, their families and communities whose jobs and livelihoods depend on these strategic and necessary industries.

"Combined, these tariffs would put Canadian steel at a 50% tariff rate when entering the United States, which is a comparable tariff level to some of the worst global steel trade offenders such as China. It is completely shocking for the United States to treat a long-time and fair trading partner in this manner.

"We remain resolute that Canada must do more to support our industry from this baseless attack from the United States.

"While we applaud the first step of retaliation by Canada that has been taken immediately, steel must be included at the same tariff level as the United States for all products moving forward. We also will need all governments in Canada to step up their respective support for our domestic industry at this very difficult time.

"Last, but not least, we urgently need to extend our own tariff regime dramatically on China, other countries and derivative products to recapture Canada's market for domestic producers - combined with all levels of government adopting a Buy Canada approach. We are overdue for ensuring that Canadian-made steel is being prioritized for domestic projects."

About the Canadian Steel Producers Association

The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) is the national voice of all primary steel producers and some of the country's largest steel consumers. Our 17 members supply the essential materials to key sectors such as automotive, energy, construction, and transportation—driving jobs and economic growth across North America. The CSPA advocates for a competitive and sustainable business environment that strengthens the steel sector and its supply chains.

SOURCE Canadian Steel Producers Association

Media Contact: Edward Hutchinson, Manager, Public Affairs, Canadian Steel Producers Association, +1 343-998-8516, [email protected]