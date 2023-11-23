CANADIAN STEEL APPLAUDS APPLICATION OF RETROACTIVE DUTIES ON TURKISH REBAR

Canada Border Services Agency continues to demonstrate Canada's steadfast commitment to fair trade and using the tools at its disposal.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) applauds the Government of Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) for the decision to apply retroactive duties on concrete reinforcing bar from Turkey.

The Canadian steel industry continues to experience high levels of offshore steel imports flooding the Canadian market. The Government of Canada must consistently use trade tools such as retroactive duty assessments and particular market situation to ensure fair conditions for Canadian steel, workers, and communities.

"Retroactive duty assessments are critical to demonstrating Canada's commitment to fair trade. The consistent and timely use of retroactivity and other key trade tools by the Canada Border Services Agency sends the important message that there will be significant consequences to unfair trading practices." says Catherine Cobden, President & CEO of CSPA.

"While we are pleased that Canada continues to crack down on unfair trade, the magnitude and frequency of these challenges demands that more must be done. We continue to seek the application of retroactive assessments against dumped imports in other recently concluded normal value proceedings as well as further developments of additional trade tools to more effectively enforce anti-dumping measures." adds Cobden.

Canadian steel is amongst the greenest in the world and announced investments by steel producers will cut the industry's emissions by a further 45% by 2030. As the Canadian steel industry continues its path to decarbonization the need to maintain our rigorous trade defences becomes all the more urgent. Creating these fair conditions for Canadian steel contributes to both Canada's competitiveness and climate ambitions.

About the Canadian Steel Producers Association

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada's steel producers and the pipe and tube industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada's economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction, and transportation sectors.

SOURCE Canadian Steel Producers Association

For further information: Media Contact: Catherine Cobden, President & CEO, Canadian Steel Producers Association, +1 613-884-4856, [email protected]