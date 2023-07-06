Partnership launches with $100,000 to help build equity within the sport

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today a partnership with Olympic gold medalist and FIFA all-time scoring record holder Christine Sinclair as an ambassador for the bank, along with $100,000 to support the long-time national team captain's legacy of ensuring equity in the sport for future generations.

Canadian soccer icon Christine Sinclair kicks off partnership with CIBC which is donating $100,000 to support her legacy of ensuring equity in the sport. (CNW Group/CIBC)

"Christine is a champion and trailblazer, and we look forward to helping make her ambitions of creating an equitable game a reality, both today and for the next generation of athletes," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "This partnership is a proud next step in our bank's support of this incredible sport and we're committed to helping remove the barriers women athletes face while expanding opportunities for everyone. CIBC will be cheering loudly for Christine and Canada Soccer's Women's National Team in the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup."

A renowned global star and member of the Order of Canada, Christine is committed to growing the sport while continuously raising the bar for women athletes, both on and off the pitch.

"In addition to winning on the field, over the course of a career an athlete's victory is leaving the game better than they found it," added Sinclair. "My ambition is creating an equitable future for the next generation of women in soccer and I am thrilled to have the strong support of Team CIBC."

Today's announcement is the latest commitment by CIBC to help expand the sport of soccer across Canada.

Last year CIBC entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League (CPL) that reflects the organizations' shared purpose of further strengthening the relationship with Canadian soccer fans while supporting the growth of the sport at a grassroots level across the country.

The bank is also a proud Founding Partner of Project 8, an initiative led by Olympic medalist Diana Matheson to create a long-awaited women's professional soccer league in Canada beginning in 2025.

