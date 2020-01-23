Canadian securities regulators release detailed data from review of women on boards and in executive officer positions

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The securities regulatory authorities in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan (the participating jurisdictions) today published the underlying data used to prepare CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 58-311 Report on Fifth Staff Review of Disclosure regarding Women on Boards and in Executive Officer Positions, published on October 2, 2019.

This was the fifth consecutive annual review of disclosure related to women on boards and in executive officer positions conducted by the participating jurisdictions.

The data was compiled from public documents filed on SEDAR and includes the name, industry and year-end of the 641 non-venture issuers who were included in the review sample. These issuers had year-ends between December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, and filed information circulars or annual information forms by July 31, 2019.

The participating jurisdictions previously published the underlying data for issuers included in the first four annual reviews, set out in CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 58-307 (2015), CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 58-308 (2016), CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 58-309 (2017), and CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 58-310 (2018).

Today, the participating jurisdictions also published data for additional issuers that were not included in past review samples:

The data can be found on the websites of the participating jurisdictions.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

