Canadian securities regulators reduce regulatory burden related to business acquisition reports

News provided by

Autorité des marchés financiers

Aug 20, 2020, 11:32 ET

VANCOUVER, BC and MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published amendments to the business acquisition report (BAR) requirements for reporting issuers that are not venture issuers.

The amendments aim to reduce regulatory burden and address certain concerns expressed by stakeholders.

"The amendments narrow the circumstances under which a BAR must be filed to transactions that are the most relevant to investors' decision-making," said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Autorité des marchés financiers. "These changes reflect the CSA's drive to streamline regulation without compromising investor protection."

For reporting issuers that are not venture issuers, the amendments will change the criteria for determining whether a completed acquisition is significant, based on three tests set out in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (NI 51-102). The amendments:

  • require that at least two of the three existing significance tests in NI 51-102 are triggered (previously, only one test had to be triggered)
  • increase the significance threshold in those tests from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

The amendments are being adopted following an extensive consultation process, including comment letters and other stakeholder feedback, as well as consideration of historical data on past BAR filings and exemptive relief granted to assess the impact of the amendments.

Provided all necessary ministerial approvals are obtained, the amendments are effective on November 18, 2020. 

The amendments and related changes to certain companion policies can be found on CSA members' websites.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For Investor inquiries, please refer to your respective securities regulator. You can contact them here.

For media inquiries, please refer to the list of provincial and territorial representatives below or contact us at [email protected].

Kristen Rose

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-2336

Hilary McMeekin

Alberta Securities Commission          

403-592-8186


Sylvain Théberge

Autorité des marchés financiers

514-940-2176 

Jason (Jay) Booth

Manitoba Securities Commission

204-945-1660


Brian Kladko

British Columbia Securities Commission

604-899-6713

Steve Dowling

Office of the Superintendent of Securities,

Prince Edward Island            

902-368-4550


Renée Dyer

Office of the Superintendent of Securities

Newfoundland and Labrador

709-729-4909

David Harrison

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

902-424-8586


Jeff Mason

Nunavut Securities Office

867-975-6591 

Rhonda Horte

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

867-667-5466


Shannon McMillan

Financial and Consumer Affairs

Authority of Saskatchewan   

306-798-4160

 

 

Tom Hall

Office of the Superintendent of Securities

Northwest Territories

867-767-9305

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Related Links

http://www.lautorite.qc.ca/

Organization Profile

Autorite des Marches Financiers

Related Organization(s)

Canadian Securities Administrators