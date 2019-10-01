Canadian securities regulators publish latest Investor Education activities
Oct 01, 2019, 11:00 ET
MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - To kick off Investor Education month in October, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published Investor Education in Canada 2019, its annual activity report that highlights CSA investor education and outreach initiatives.
The CSA is also launching two national CSA digital educational campaigns for Investor Education month. The first encourages Canadians to use the mobile-friendly National Registration Search to ensure the person offering them investments is properly registered to sell securities. The second campaign highlights the importance of understanding fees paid on investments.
"Securities regulators are giving Canadians important information to make informed investing decisions and are working towards improving the investor experience," said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers. "Investor education and protection are key CSA priorities. This report summarizes the comprehensive approach we're taking to educate and connect with Canadians and reflects the strong collaboration among CSA members."
The annual activity report highlights several successful CSA initiatives including investor education campaigns on exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrency awareness.
Investor Education in Canada 2019 is available in English and French.
The CSA also supports World Investor Week (WIW), an initiative of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which takes place September 30 to October 6, 2019. A list of participating jurisdictions can be found on the WIW website.
The CSA's latest investor education updates are available by following @CSA_News on Twitter and @CSA.ACVM on Facebook, or visiting the CSA's website, securities-administrators.ca.
Additional investor education resources can be found on provincial and territorial securities regulators' websites:
British Columbia Securities Commission
www.investright.org
www.bcsc.bc.ca
Alberta Securities Commission
Checkfirst.ca
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan
https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/consumers-investors-pension-plan-members/investors
Manitoba Securities Commission
Moneysmartmanitoba.ca
Ontario Securities Commission
GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca
InvestorOffice.ca
Autorité des marches financiers (Québec)
Talking money in class! contest
Finances: Avoid the Traps!
Tes affaires!
The New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission (FCNB)
fcnb.ca/investing-basics.html
fr.fcnb.ca/ABC-placements.html
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
nssc.novascotia.ca
The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.
For Investor inquiries, please refer to your respective securities regulator. You can contact them here.
For media inquiries, please refer to the list of provincial and territorial representatives below or contact us at media@acvm-csa.ca.
|
For more information:
|
Kristen Rose
|
Hilary McMeekin
|
Jean-Maurice Bouchard
|
Brian Kladko
|
Jason (Jay) Booth
|
Sara Wilson
|
Shannon McMillan
|
David Harrison
|
Steve Dowling
|
Renée Dyer
|
Tom Hall
|
Rhonda Horte
|
Jeff Mason
SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers
Share this article