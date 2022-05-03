Canadian retailer Joydrop named 2022 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year by Retail Council of Canada

Female-led jeweler builds its business by empowering women and sharing their stories

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) has named Canadian female-led jeweler Joydrop as the Excellence in Retailing Awards (ERA) 2022 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year.

Shashi Behl, Joydrop founder and CEO, recipient of Retail Council of Canada's 2022 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year, Excellence in Retailing Award (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada) Retail Council of Canada Excellence in Retailing Awards Logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

As an entrepreneur with a passion for jewelry, sharing creator stories, and advocating for women in business, Shashi Behl, Joydrop's CEO and founder has a history of partnering with other women leaders in business. When Shashi opened Joydrop, a retailer that sells unique jewelry and accessories, Shashi infused her new business with the ethos that it be a platform for female designers – local, national, and international – to showcase their designs and tell their stories.

"In a quest to continuously bring joy to our communities, not only do we bring amazing jewelry - and their makers - to the forefront, we also we partner with several organizations and fundraisers to help make integral change. We firmly believe that to build community, we must donate time and effort to develop leaders," said Sashi Behl.

RCC's Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding contributions of a local independent retailer. The award recipient is distinguished as a visionary and retail innovator that has become an integral part of the community it serves.

"With Joydrop, Shashi has been able to cultivate a community that's fueled by women supporting women. She's been able to achieve the perfect balance between offering consumers the highest quality products while also sharing stories that may not have otherwise been heard." said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "Joydrop is a jewelry and accessories retailer, but so much more than that. It is committed to an incredible mission to support community and help build future leaders."

Past winners of the Excellence in Retailing Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award include: Evio Beauty Group, Poppy Barley, Birch Hill Studio, Diamond Gallery, Rocky Mountain Soap Company, Reckless Bike Stores, Amos Pewter, That Pro Look, Cuckoo's Nest and Korry's Clothiers for Gentlemen.

The Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented to Joydrop at Retail Council of Canada's Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 31, 2022, at the Toronto Congress Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET. To purchase Gala tickets visit https://retailawards.ca/register-now/.

The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will close the first day of RCC STORE 22 , which is Canada's biggest retail conference, from May 31 – June 1, 2022. RCC STORE 22 will feature 75+ speakers and is attracting retail leaders from across North America and around the globe.

About Joydrop

With four stores and over 75 designers, our sophisticated products come from faraway places like Egypt and India, as well as our own backyard. We're proud to support Canadian artists who are crafting Canadian jewelry and Canadian stories and have become a market for thoughtful exchange, connection, and creativity. From statement making sunglasses and nostalgic necklaces to eclectic earrings and awe-inspiring accessories, we empower and spoil women through fashionable and accessible gifts for ourselves, and the women who inspire us.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in total compensation. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $433B in 2021. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org .

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

