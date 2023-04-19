Canadian retailer Diane's Lingerie named 2023 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year by Retail Council of Canada

Bringing a sense of belonging to generations of consumers through

an unwavering commitment to exceptional fit and elegance

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) has named Diane's Lingerie , the iconic destination store in Vancouver known for its exceptional service and commitment to providing well-fitted, quality lingerie, as the Excellence in Retailing Awards (ERA) 2023 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year .

"Diane's Lingerie is honoured to be named Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year." Tweet this Sharon Hayles, Owner of Diane's Lingerie, Recipient of the 2023 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

For generations, Diane's Lingerie has been synonymous with comfort and quality, helping women of all shapes and sizes find lingerie that fits their unique needs. Under the visionary leadership of Sharon Hayles, owner of Diane's Lingerie, who has extensive retail industry experience and has been a long-time trusted retail consultant, the store has become a fashionable, beloved institution, known for providing a highly personalized and relaxed shopping experience to its shoppers. In addition to their commitment to customer service, Diane's Lingerie has also been actively engaged in giving back to the community, supporting various local organizations and charitable causes. Their unwavering dedication to making a positive impact has earned them a reputation as a socially responsible retailer.

"Diane's Lingerie is a shining example of a retailer that embodies the true spirit of entrepreneurship and community service," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "Their dedication to providing well-fitted, quality lingerie for women, while also actively engaging in community involvement, is truly commendable. They have shown exceptional commitment to inclusivity and empowering women to embrace their bodies. Diane's Lingerie is a well-deserving recipient of the Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year award, and they represent the best of what the retail industry has to offer."

"Diane's Lingerie is honoured to be named Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering outstanding service and ensuring our customers feel confident in their lingerie choices," said President and Owner of Diane's Lingerie, Sharon Hayles

RCC's Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding contributions of a local independent retailer. The award recipient is distinguished as a visionary and retail innovator that has become an integral part of the community it serves.

Past recipients of the Excellence in Retailing Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award include: Joydrop, Evio Beauty Group, Poppy Barley, Birch Hill Studio, Diamond Gallery, Rocky Mountain Soap Company, Reckless Bike Stores, Amos Pewter, That Pro Look, Cuckoo's Nest and Korry's Clothiers for Gentlemen.

The Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented to Diane's Lingerie at Retail Council of Canada's Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 30, 2023, at the Toronto Congress Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET. To purchase Gala tickets visit https://retailawards.ca/register-now/ .

The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will close the first day of RCC STORE 23 (May 30-31, 2023) which is Canada's biggest retail event. RCC STORE 23 will feature 75+ speakers and is attracting over 2,000 retail leaders from across North America and around the globe.

Media are welcome to attend.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $85 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $462B in 2022. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 54,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants and quick service restaurants.

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

For further information: Branka Stavric, Senior Director Marketing and Communications, [email protected]