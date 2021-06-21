Canadian Radio Broadcasters Join Together to Amplify Indigenous Voices with A DAY TO LISTEN, June 30

– More than 400 radio stations from broadcasters across Canada, including Bell Media, Corus Entertainment Inc., Rogers Sports & Media, and Stingray Radio unite for a full day of programming dedicated to amplifying and elevating Indigenous voices –

– In partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), Canadians are invited to learn more at DownieWenjack.ca –

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/9Af1rd

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - In recognition of National Indigenous History Month, radio broadcasters across Canada, including Bell Media, Corus Entertainment Inc., Rogers Sports & Media, Stingray Radio, and more, join together in an unprecedented collaboration to amplify, elevate, listen to, and learn from Indigenous voices with A DAY TO LISTEN on Wednesday, June 30. In partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), A DAY TO LISTEN is dedicated to sharing stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians, and teachers throughout the day from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. (local time).