Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) and Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) introduce world's first guide to the ethical use of artificial intelligence in public relations

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The world's first AI in PR Ethics Guide was published today through a transatlantic partnership between the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) AIinPR Panel and the Canadian Public Relation Society (CPRS). The new Guide seeks to improve ethical decision-making of algorithms and other automated tools to avoid harmful impacts on individuals by poorly designed systems.

By using real-life examples and tools, such as CPRS' Decision Tree and the Open Data Institute's Data Ethics Canvas, the guide supports communicators and senior advisors' understanding of the uses and applications of AI - empowering them with the knowledge they need to pose tough ethical questions that AI specialists may not have considered. The Guide encourages public relations professionals to take part in all AI build and deployment teams moving forward.

The authors of the guide, AIinPR panel members Jean Valin, APR, FCPRS, Hon. FCIPR and Anne Gregory, PhD, Hon. FCIPR, said:

"Understanding ethics is hard enough, understanding the potential pitfalls and ethical challenges of AI makes it even harder. We wanted to do two things: first, take public relations professionals through a decision-making framework that will educate them on AI itself and the bigger issues it generates. Second, guide them through some challenging ethical specifics, such as using the LinkedIn Insight tag and facial recognition software. Writing this guide has been new territory and a huge and complex job. We are very grateful to our fellow AIinPR panel members for testing our own thinking and providing some great examples."

CPRS National President Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS added:

"Artificial Intelligence is quickly becoming an essential technology for public relations and organizational decision making. Like any emerging technology, AI creates new tools and opportunities to work smarter and faster, but it also comes with its own risks and ethical dilemmas. The Ethics Guide to Artificial Intelligence in PR sets out to define the pitfalls of AI and offers up principles of professional practice to help you make the right call on any AI application. Credit to the AIinPR Panel for taking a complex concept - Ethics in AI - and distilling it into a very practical user manual for those of us active in PR and communications management."

Along with CPRS and CIPR, the Guide has been endorsed by leading individuals representing the following organizations: the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management; the Arthur W. Page Society; Copenhagen Business School; Women Leading in AI; Open Data Institute; Leeds Becket University; Omnicom; We and AI; and, Awaken AI.

The 19-page Ethics Guide to Artificial Intelligence is PR is available to the public on both CPRS National's Artificial Intelligence Research and Resources for Communications Professionals webpage as well as CIPR's Artificial Intelligence Panel information page.

About Canadian Public Relations Society

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society – National.

About the Chartered Institute of Public Relations

Founded in 1948, the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) is the world's only Royal Chartered professional body for public relations practitioners with nearly 10,000 members.

The CIPR advances professionalism in public relations by making its members accountable to their employers and the public through a code of conduct and searchable public register, setting standards through training, qualifications, awards and the production of best practice and skills guidance, facilitating Continuing Professional Development (CPD), and awarding Chartered Public Relations Practitioner status (Chart.PR).

