TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - As economies reopened, Canadian DB pensions in the RBC Investor & Treasury Services All Plan Universe weathered the pandemic-induced slowdown and continued the forward momentum from Q2, gaining a median 3.0 per cent in Q3. The median year-to-date return for Canadian DB plans stood at 5.2 per cent for the period ending September 30, 2020.

"Canadian defined benefit pension plans remained in positive territory through the third quarter as global markets continued their liquidity-driven climb from the first quarter," reported David Linds, Managing Director and Head of Asset Servicing, Canada at RBC Investor & Treasury Services. "As we head now toward year-end, we are facing potential headwinds such as the resurgence of COVID-19 and uncertainty over the upcoming US presidential election and government support programs. We can expect an increase in market volatility – as these factors have the potential to discourage global markets and lower investors' appetites for taking on risk."

After a lofty performance in the second quarter, Canadian equities continued to advance in Q3, with the TSX Composite increasing 4.7 per cent. Nine of the sectors in the benchmark generated positive returns, led by industrials (13.6 per cent) – with CN Rail and CP Rail as the most significant contributors – followed by utilities (11.0 per cent) and materials (9.1 per cent). In negative territory were health care and energy. On a year-to-date basis, the TSX Composite index was down -3.1 per cent, with the IT sector (68 per cent) handily outperforming the other economic sectors. DB pension plans' Canadian equities holdings returned a median of 5.2 per cent for the quarter, modestly outperforming the TSX Composite by 0.5 per cent.

DB pension plans' foreign equities holdings returned a median 5.8 per cent, with US stocks outperforming their non-North American counterparts. The positive results in the US market were concentrated on select large cap growth stocks. The MSCI World Index returned 5.9 per cent, edging out Canadian DB Pension Foreign Equity holdings by a small margin.

The Canadian fixed income asset class return in the peer universe was relatively flat for the quarter, returning 0.7 per cent. The FTSE Canada Universe bond index meanwhile returned 0.4 per cent over the third quarter – compared to 5.9 per cent in the second quarter – as central banks around the world continued to signal their commitment to bolstering their respective economies. Year-to-date, Canadian fixed income was the best performing asset class in the peer universe, with a median return of 10.3 per cent.

Historic performance

Period Median return (%) Period Median return (%) Q3 2020 3.0 Q2 2018 2.2 Q2 2020 9.6 Q1 2018 0.2 Q1 2020 -7.1 Q4 2017 4.4 Q4 2019 2.0 Q3 2017 0.4 Q3 2019 1.7 Q2 2017 1.4 Q2 2019 2.7 Q1 2017 2.9 Q1 2019 7.2 Q4 2016 0.5 Q4 2018 -3.5 Q3 2016 4.2 Q3 2018 0.1 Q2 2016 2.9

About the RBC Investor & Treasury Services All Plan Universe

For the past 30 years, RBC Investor & Treasury Services (RBC I&TS) has managed one of the industry's largest and most comprehensive universes of Canadian pension plans. The "All Plan Universe" currently tracks the performance and asset allocation of a cross-section of assets under management across Canadian defined benefit (DB) pension plans, and is a widely-recognized performance benchmark indicator. The RBC Investor & Treasury Services "All Plan Universe" is produced by RBC I&TS' Risk & Investment Analytics (R&IA) service. R&IA work in partnership with best-in-class technology to deliver independent and cost effective solutions designed to help institutional investor clients monitor investment decisions, optimize performance, reduce costs, mitigate risk and increase governance capability.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

About RBC Investor & Treasury Services

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (RBC I&TS) is a specialist provider of asset services, custody, payments and treasury and market services for financial and other institutional investors worldwide, with over 4,500 employees in 16 countries across North America, Europe and Asia. We deliver services which safeguard client assets, underpinned by client-centric digital solutions which continue to be enhanced and evolved in line with our clients' changing needs. Trusted with CAD 4.5 trillion in client assets under administration, RBC I&TS is a financially strong partner with among the highest credit ratings globally.

SOURCE RBC Investor & Treasury Services

For further information: Ylana Kurtz, [email protected], 416-348-2330

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

