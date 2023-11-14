Canadian Partnership Against Cancer convenes national Summit to drive action on elimination of cervical cancer

Summit to advance and inspire progress toward Canada's goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2040

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada has a goal to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040. To help ensure that goal is met, the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer is convening over 150 decision-makers, healthcare professionals, patients, community and equity partners, and other change agents in the health system this week for the Pan-Canadian Summit on the Elimination of Cervical Cancer. The Summit runs November 14 and 15 in Halifax and will inform and inspire a sustained focus on the Action Plan for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer in Canada, 2020-2030 .

"The Summit is taking place at a critical time for Canada as we work collectively to ensure everyone has access to the prevention, screening and treatment needed to eliminate cervical cancer," says Dr. Craig Earle, CEO of the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer. "Summit participants from across the country will share progress, ideas and innovations and will leave with actionable next steps they can take back to their communities to support Canada's commitment to eliminating cervical cancer by 2040."

Each year over 1,300 people in Canada are diagnosed with cervical cancer and more than 400 die from this largely preventable disease.

November 17 marks the Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action and the third anniversary of the launch of the World Health Organization's goal to eliminate cervical cancer worldwide this century. Canada has committed to reaching that goal by 2040, and the Action Plan for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer outlines the priorities, targets and actions needed to get there.

"Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and cervical screening are our best tools to prevent and eliminate cervical cancer," says the Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health. "It is inspiring to see 150 of Canada's leaders in health care, community stakeholders, and patients come together to identify and collaborate on concrete actions that will ensure we achieve our goal."

This is the Partnership's second Summit on the elimination of cervical cancer. The inaugural Summit took place on Feb. 4, 2020, when the Action Plan for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer was in the process of being finalized and launched. This year's event will give participants an opportunity to share and learn about successes from across Canada, including from First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations and governments, and strategies to continue to make progress from around the world.

Achieving equity and working in ways that honour our commitment to reconciliation are key elements of the Action Plan, as the incidence of cervical cancer is higher among First Nations, Inuit and Métis, those living in rural or remote areas, those living with lower incomes and recent immigrants . At the Summit, attendees will discuss ways to prioritize work toward reconciliation and health equity by closing gaps in access and care for the elimination of cervical cancer.

About cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is nearly always caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection that is preventable through immunization. Cervical cancer can be prevented and more effectively treated if it is caught early enough, and HPV primary screening is more effective than the Pap test in doing so.

The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer is supporting partners across the country to achieve the goal of eliminating cervical cancer by providing funding and other support towards:

Improved access to the HPV vaccine for everyone who is eligible.

Transitioning from the Pap test to the HPV primary screening test.

Ensuring everyone receives appropriate follow-up when their screening result is positive for high-risk strains of HPV.

About the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer

As steward of the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control (the Strategy), the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer receives ongoing funding from Health Canada to work with provincial and territorial ministries of health and their cancer programs, health system leaders and clinicians, and people affected by cancer across Canada to implement the Strategy to improve cancer outcomes for all people in Canada. Learn more at www.partnershipagainstcancer.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Partnership Against Cancer

For further information: Media contact: For interviews or more information: Gelek Badheytsang, Strategic Communications Lead, Canadian Partnership Against Cancer, G[email protected], 416-915-9222 x5977