Canadian Paralympic Committee Statement on WADA's proposed Russian ban

OTTAWA, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The World Anti-Doping Agency today endorsed a four-year ban on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. RUSADA now has 21 days to accept the consequences or appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. It is after the final decision from CAS that the International Paralympic Committee can implement decisions on Russian participation at the upcoming Games.

Statement from Marc-André Fabien, president, Canadian Paralympic Committee:

"On behalf of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, I would like to thank WADA for their ongoing work on this matter and their efforts in ensuring a clean and fair sporting field for all. We firmly believe in clean, fair play and that cheating has absolutely no place in sport, and we remain committed to living by these values every day. We look forward to receiving the final outcome from the International Paralympic Committee regarding Russia's position in the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing."

Statement from Tony Walby, chair, Canadian Paralympic Athletes Council:

"We will always look out for the rights of our athletes to compete in a clean, fair environment free of any doping, cheating, or manipulation. Thank you to WADA for their continued work on exposing corruption, which is critical work to maintaining the integrity of sport worldwide. We will be closely following along the progress of this case."

