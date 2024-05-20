Sign up for CAN Crew newsletter for latest info on Canadian Paralympic Team

OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2024 /CNW/ - With 100 days to go until the start of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee is celebrating with the launch of a new fan newsletter to connect all supporters of the Canadian Paralympic Team.

Canadian Paralympic Committee celebrates 100 days to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

CAN Crew is CPC's first fan-focused newsletter, creating a new community to celebrate Canadian Paralympic athletes and Para sport across the country. CAN Crew will be the place to learn about all the latest news on the Canadian Paralympic Team, discover incredible stories about the athletes and people behind-the-scenes who are advancing Para sport in Canada, and receive exclusive content and opportunities to connect with the team and CPC's partners.

The first issue will be released in June. Sign up here : CANCrewCommunity.ca

Over the next 100 days, CPC will also be unveiling a new brand, a new accessible website to serve as the central hub for the Paralympic Movement in Canada, a celebratory ad campaign, and additional exciting Paris 2024 initiatives to engage Canadians and support the Canadian Paralympic Team.

CBC/Radio-Canada, the official broadcaster of the Paralympic Games in Canada, will also be announcing its comprehensive Paris coverage plan leading up to the Games.

"The 100-day mark is such a special milestone," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "So much work has been put in by the athletes, coaches, and support staff to get to this moment, and now it's all about that final preparation to be at their best in August. I can definitely feel the excitement for the Games; Paris will be a special Paralympic Games, and I cannot wait to be on the ground to support and cheer the team on."

Twenty Para swimmers were the first athletes nominated to the Canadian Paralympic Team on Sunday, with more sport teams set to be announced over the coming weeks. Canada is expected to be represented by approximately 140 athletes. The final approved roster will be announced closer to the Games.

"There is so much to look forward to and celebrate over the next 100 days before Canada's Paralympians walk, roll, and march into the Opening Ceremony," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "We can't wait to welcome all the athletes to the team as they are nominated, and the hype is only going to build through the summer. Paris is going to be a marvel of Canadian pride, disability pride, and sport pride, showcasing the best we have to offer, and I encourage all Canadians to throw their support behind this team."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8.

